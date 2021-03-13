CEDCOSS named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

You would like to read
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): CEDCOSS, a leading IT solutions provider, announced that it ranked Number 28 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years.
Simplifying eCommerce with Pride
CEDCOSS, the parent company to CedCommerce, MakeWebBetter, BotMyWork, and MageNative, has been remarkably growing across each frontier - securing the terrific place in the DeloitteTech Awards for the fifth time.
Among notable accolades, CedCommerce, the eCommerce solutions sphere, partnered with Google Shopping, Facebook, and Instagram, bringing commerce and community closer.
Moreover, MakeWebBetter, the digital marketing and automation realm, got entitled as "HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner", becoming the fastest-rising HubSpot Partner Agency in the arena.
CEDCOSS's co-founders, Abhishek Jaiswal, credits the persistent efforts of the workforce for prolific growth over all these years. "We are truly overwhelmed to have been recognized once again as one of India's fastest-growing technology companies. This couldn't have been possible without the enormous support and hard work of the entire CEDCOSS family," he shared.
"We are proud to be amongst the thought-leaders. Our competitive drive, integrity, and vision for the future propel and strengthens us, and we cannot wait to see where they take us forward," added Himanshu Rauthan notwithstanding his excitement.
"Achieving sustained revenue growth of 177 per cent over three years is a tremendous achievement," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner, and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. "It's a re-affirmation of the founder's belief in their company and business model."
