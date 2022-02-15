Ceinsys Tech eyes global expansion; appoints Prashant Kamat as CEO and Vice Chairman of the board to lead foray into the international markets

You would like to read
Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): Ceinsys Tech Limited (a company listed on Bombay Stock Exchange), which has established itself as a preferred Geospatial, Engineering & Enterprise solutions provider for major infrastructure projects, post acquiring a 100 per cent stake in AllyGrow Technologies, has appointed Prashant Kamat as CEO & Vice Chairman of the board. Kamat, an industry veteran was formerly associated with Mahindra Engineering Services & AllyGrow Technologies in the capacity of CEO.
AllyGrow is a technology-driven, pure-play engineering services company that has carved itself a distinct recognition in the Product Design and Robotics automation (Manufacturing Engineering) services space in the US, Europe, and India. It holds rich experience in executing projects from concept to the product launch phase for global marquee clients.
Ceinsys specializes in Geospatial, Engineering, and Enterprise solutions and is a part of the large conglomerate Meghe Group of Institutions. Over the last two decades, it has focused on offering technology solutions for various domains under infrastructure projects and has contributed immensely to different sectors of the Indian economy.
At a global level, the booming Geospatial Industry along with Digital trends presents immense potential for tech-based GIS solutions. Eyeing its access to global markets, Ceinsys made the strategic move of investing in AllyGrow. Further, to realize the vision of transforming Ceinsys into a global brand, the appointment of Kamat is announced. As Prashant moves into the role of CEO at Ceinsys, Vishal Pawar will assume the role of CEO at AllyGrow Technologies.
Commenting on the occasion, Sagar Meghe, a philanthropist, Non-Executive Chairman, Ceinsys said, "My focus has always been to build a conducive environment for talented young engineers to learn and grow professionally. This merger ensures a platform for Ceinsys and its talent pool, to offer its services globally. I am looking forward to Prashant taking this entity to new heights"
Prashant Kamat, Chief Executive Officer, Ceinsys, said, "Ceinsys has developed technical expertise and has gained rich experience which has a huge potential in the international market. It gives me immense pleasure to take on this responsibility that the group has conferred upon me."
