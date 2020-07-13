JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

IRB Infra bags Rs 2,193 crore project in West Bengal; March 2020 Order Book stands updated at Rs14,600 crore

Tetrasoft India Pvt Ltd achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to manage risk, improve security posture, and meet compliance requirements
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Celebrate a year full of love with Hamilton Beach Professional anniversary offer

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amidst all that 2020 had in store for us, Hamilton Beach Professional with their one-year anniversary sale comes off as a bundle of joy.

This year made us change our ways of living, but one thing that remained common for all of us has been spending extra time at home and preparing delicious meals for the family.

For the food enthusiasts and home chefs who long for excellence in their food and want something more than ordinary, this Juicer Mixer Grinder will become the irreplaceable kitchen tool they've been seeking. Even the most challenging blends become easy with its powerful 1400 watt motor. Its brilliant features like infinite speed control, present menu, 3X overload protection make prepping and cooking fun, hassle-free and safe.

No wonder it's trusted by Millions of Chefs and rightly so, as no other Juicer Mixer Grinder enables the pro in you like this one. The brand also continuously engages with its audience and motivates them to keep creating perfection. And that's the reason Hamilton Beach has managed to garner a lot of appreciation and love in the last year.

Now to give the love back, they are here with the first-anniversary sale from 11th till 15th of July on their official Hamilton Beach India website https://bit.ly/2O7AuIF. All you need to do is apply the code "THELOVEYOUGAVE" while checking out. Don't miss this opportunity to make your kitchen experience and results absolutely perfect!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Celebrate a year full of love with Hamilton Beach Professional anniversary offer

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amidst all that 2020 had in store for us, Hamilton Beach Professional with their one-year anniversary sale comes off as a bundle of joy.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amidst all that 2020 had in store for us, Hamilton Beach Professional with their one-year anniversary sale comes off as a bundle of joy.

This year made us change our ways of living, but one thing that remained common for all of us has been spending extra time at home and preparing delicious meals for the family.

For the food enthusiasts and home chefs who long for excellence in their food and want something more than ordinary, this Juicer Mixer Grinder will become the irreplaceable kitchen tool they've been seeking. Even the most challenging blends become easy with its powerful 1400 watt motor. Its brilliant features like infinite speed control, present menu, 3X overload protection make prepping and cooking fun, hassle-free and safe.

No wonder it's trusted by Millions of Chefs and rightly so, as no other Juicer Mixer Grinder enables the pro in you like this one. The brand also continuously engages with its audience and motivates them to keep creating perfection. And that's the reason Hamilton Beach has managed to garner a lot of appreciation and love in the last year.

Now to give the love back, they are here with the first-anniversary sale from 11th till 15th of July on their official Hamilton Beach India website https://bit.ly/2O7AuIF. All you need to do is apply the code "THELOVEYOUGAVE" while checking out. Don't miss this opportunity to make your kitchen experience and results absolutely perfect!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Celebrate a year full of love with Hamilton Beach Professional anniversary offer

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amidst all that 2020 had in store for us, Hamilton Beach Professional with their one-year anniversary sale comes off as a bundle of joy.

This year made us change our ways of living, but one thing that remained common for all of us has been spending extra time at home and preparing delicious meals for the family.

For the food enthusiasts and home chefs who long for excellence in their food and want something more than ordinary, this Juicer Mixer Grinder will become the irreplaceable kitchen tool they've been seeking. Even the most challenging blends become easy with its powerful 1400 watt motor. Its brilliant features like infinite speed control, present menu, 3X overload protection make prepping and cooking fun, hassle-free and safe.

No wonder it's trusted by Millions of Chefs and rightly so, as no other Juicer Mixer Grinder enables the pro in you like this one. The brand also continuously engages with its audience and motivates them to keep creating perfection. And that's the reason Hamilton Beach has managed to garner a lot of appreciation and love in the last year.

Now to give the love back, they are here with the first-anniversary sale from 11th till 15th of July on their official Hamilton Beach India website https://bit.ly/2O7AuIF. All you need to do is apply the code "THELOVEYOUGAVE" while checking out. Don't miss this opportunity to make your kitchen experience and results absolutely perfect!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22