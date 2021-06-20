Celebrate International Yoga Day with Gul Panag on MX TakaTak

You would like to read
- World renowned masters, wellness pioneers at JKYog International Festival of Yoga 2021
- Neeraj Clinic to launch yoga with holistic treatment program on International Yoga Day
- Achieve your health goals with walnuts, this International Yoga Day
- Stay Fit While Indoors, Join Fitelo 100-day wellness challenge, Free of Cost
- 'Women Diaries' marks director Surya's Bollywood debut
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI/Mediawire): Former beauty queen, model, actress, activist, entrepreneur and a certified pilot - Gul Panag has donned multiple hats and is one of India's most powerful opinion makers.
Adding another hue to her multifaceted personality is her passion for fitness and as an extension of the same, Gul is all set to go LIVE on MX TakaTak for a yoga session to celebrate International Yoga Day. Scheduled on 21st June at 5:30 PM, Gul will teach users some easy-to-do asanas that have helped her stay fit throughout these years as part of this session.
As people continue to battle the pandemic, there is a dire need to focus on one's health. With sedentary life being a topic of concern for many of us, MX TakaTak is fostering the spirit of staying healthy and fit amongst its users.
Celebrating International Yoga Day in a big way, MX TakaTak has introduced campaigns such as #YogaSeTakaTak and #YogaKarkeDikha which saw thousands of users partake in these challenges. Veteran Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina, along with fitness and yoga enthusiasts such as Urmi Pandya and Yoga Guru Dheeraj participated in these activities on the platform to spread awareness of this age-old Indian practice.
Commenting on the association with MX TakaTak, Gul Panag said, "I've always been a fitness enthusiast and I truly believe a balance between exercise and mindful eating will help you remain healthy. Yoga has played an intrinsic role in my fitness regime and I believe there is nothing better than starting your day with a Surya Namaskar to loosen those muscles and stretch your body out. I'm looking forward to engaging with and hopefully inspiring the millions of people who use MX TakaTak; I'll be performing a few asans that I do regularly as part of my fitness regimen. I urge one and all to bring out their mats and join me for the LIVE on MX TakaTak."
An actress of acclaim, Gul has garnered considerable admiration for her fitness initiatives and has demonstrated herself as an icon who advocates living a healthy and active life.
Tune in on June 21st, 5:30 PM to catch her LIVE.
Download MX TakaTak now: https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor