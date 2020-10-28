Celebrate this festive season with house party essentials from the house of HARMAN

Indians are gearing up to bring in their favourite festivals by splurging on brands and how! With house parties emerging as the flavor of this season, are you prepared to create the perfect festive atmosphere in your own homes?

We bring you the house party essentials from the house of HARMAN that will set the mood and transform your humble abode into a festive dance floor this holiday season.

1. JBL Party Box Speakers: Make your next party epic with the JBL PartyBox. With four models to choose from, you get JBL Pro Sound with selectable LED light shows, plug-in your smartphone or stream with built-in Bluetooth connectivity. All four models - JBL PartyBox 100, JBL PartyBox 200, JBL PartyBox 300, and JBL PartyBox 1000 also feature instrument and microphone inputs if Karaoke or jamming along is your thing. Plus, the PartyBox 1000 even has a DJ pad for laying down your own loops or beats. You can even take your party to a remote location with the battery or A/C powered PartyBox 100 and 300. These rechargeable batteries will even last until the sun comes up.

JBL PartyBox 1000 is available at MRP of Rs 84,999, JBL PartyBox 300 is available at MRP of Rs 37,799, JBL PartyBox 200 is available at MRP of Rs 34,199 and JBL PartyBox 100 is available at MRP of Rs 23,999

The JBL PartyBox Speakers are available on www.JBL.com and leading online and retail outlets in India.

2. JBL Boombox: Made to be the most powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker, JBL Boombox delivers monstrous sound along with the hardest hitting bass. Enjoy music for up to 24 hours without missing a beat. Use the massive 20,000mAh battery and dual charge out to charge your external devices anytime and keep music rocking. Rugged enough to handle your wildest tailgate party, the JBL Boombox is IPX7 waterproof, which withstand any weather and even the most epic pool parties. Switch between indoor and outdoor modes to optimize sound wherever the party is. In addition, if more massive music is a must, you can connect more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers under Bluetooth range with just one press of a button.

JBL Boombox is available at MRP of Rs 31,499

The JBL Boombox is available on www.JBL.com and leading online and retail outlets in India.

3. HARMAN Kardon Aura Studio 3: It's hard to believe that the latest iteration of the Harman Kardon Aura Studio is part of the line that goes back around 20 years. Like the original Aura Studio, the new Aura Studio 3 continues with its transparent enclosure and adds a new subtle ambient lighting effect adding more visual interest to an already timeless design and beautiful sound. The Aura Studio 3 emits high-quality sound through a 360-degree radius in a design with a minimal footprint that will fit into just about any space quite naturally. At its heart are two 15 W speakers with a tweeter and mids which combine with a 100 W subwoofer to produce a rich, room-filling sound.

HK Aura Studio 3 is available at MRP of Rs 25,999.

The new Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 is available on www.harmanaudio.in and leading retail stores, both online and offline.

4. JBL BAR 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos®: If you prefer cozy movie and popcorn night with your loved ones this festive season, look no further. The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar brings the audio experience of a movie theater into your home with two detachable surround speakers and the added punch of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X™ 3D sound. With 820 watts of total system power, you can enjoy every Oscar-worthy performance through powerful, crystal-clear audio. Turn up the 10'' subwoofer for pulse-pounding bass or turn it down and relax with Chromecast and AirPlay music streaming. Immerse yourself in the latest blockbuster or re-live your favorite movie or sports scenes. The most incredible home cinema sound experience is here.

JBL BAR 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos® is available at MRP of Rs 89,999

The JBL Bar 9.1 is available on www.JBL.com and leading online and retail outlets in India.

5. Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6: With its signature round silhouette, premium fabric cover, and aluminum handle for easy portability, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6's combines style and convenience in a sophisticated and refined Bluetooth speaker. It features an IPX7 waterproof design to use at any place within the home without worrying. Offering up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and wireless dual sound, it can wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 speakers to elevate the music listening experience. With its iconic yet subtle design, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is the ideal complement of any interior. Party in style with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 this season.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is available at MRP of Rs 15,999.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is available on www.harmanaudio.in and leading retail stores, both online and offline.

