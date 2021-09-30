Celebrate this festive season with MSI's special Diwali offers on its laptop range

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ushering in the festive season, MSI - world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions, has announced great offers and huge discounts up to 35% on range of gaming, business and productivity laptops.

Indulge in a superior and immersive experience with MSI's GF Series - GF 63, GF65, GF 75 and Katana GF66, that offer uncompromised gaming performance to empower the gamer in all. For laptops that are equipped to handle all study and work needs - the MSI Modern Series - Modern 14, and Modern 15 is the perfect pick.

MSI Bravo 15 and Alpha 15 are also available on discount for consumers looking for breakthrough performance with AMD gaming capabilities. The customers can avail these discounts on leading e-commerce portals, Flipkart and Amazon from 3rd October 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said, "We want to celebrate this very special time with all our customers and to add to their happiness, we are bringing a host of exciting deals and offers for them. We at MSI look forward to being a part of the festivities & have introduced initiatives to be a part of such a diverse & loving community. It's always a pleasure to be innovating & providing the best of the lot to our cherished customers. Wishing a happy festive season to all."

In addition to this, the brand is also hosting a 'Giveaway contest' that has limited free bundles offer on selected laptop models. To further create brand affinity for consumers, MSI is also undertaking various initiatives to localize their content for Indian audiences. MSI's latest Diwali Campaign called 'Spend time with your loved ones' focuses on the joy of being together with loved ones, and shows how MSI laptop integrates and elevates this experience of togetherness.

Special Diwali offers include - Gaming Series GF -Ultimate Portability

With discounts of up to 35%, MSI's GF series offer ultimate portability. These laptops have a lightweight body and a great performance that's built for gaming and productivity.

Katana GF66 11UC

Specs:

Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144 Hz

Graphics Card- RTX3050 GDDR6 4GB

RAM - DDR IV 16GB

Storage- 1TB SSD

MRP - INR 1,17,990

GF65 Thin 10UE

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7-10750H Processor/ Intel® Core™ i5-10500H Processor

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card- RTX3060 GDDR6 6GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 512GB SSD

MRP - INR 1,23,990/ INR 1,09,990

GF63 Thin 10UC

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H/ Intel® Core™ i5 - 10500H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card- RTX3050 GDDR6 4GB

RAM - DDR IV 16GB

Storage - 512GB SSD

MRP - INR 95,990/ 83,990

GF63 Thin (10SC) comes with GTX 1650 graphics for a seamless gaming experience.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H+HM470/ Intel® Core™ i5 - 10500H+HM470/ Intel® Core™ i5 - 10300H+HM470

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz IPS-Level

Graphics Card- GTX1650 Max Q, GDDR6 4GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 256GB SSD/ 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD/1TB SSD & 1TB HDD

Keyboard - Single backlight KB (Red)

MRP - INR 83,990/ 76,990/ 72,990

GF75 Thin (10UD/ 10SC)

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H+HM470/ i5 Processor - 10500H

Display- 17.3" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz

Graphics Card- RTX3050 GDDR6/ GTX1650 GDDR6 4GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB*2/ 8GB

Storage - 512GB SSD

Keyboard - Backlight Keyboard (Single-Color, Red)

MRP - INR 1,11,990/ 95,990/ 82,990

Modern - Productivity Meet Elegance

The Modern Series from MSI is a combination of thin and light laptops, perfect for productivity on-the-go. With people taking online courses or working from home these are tailor-made & provide superior performance

Modern 14 B10MW

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor 10210U

Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 60Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%sRGB

Graphics Card- UMA

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 512 GB SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight KB (White)

MRP - INR 61,990

Modern 14 ( B4M AMD Radeon™ Graphics)

Specs:

Processor- AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500 U-Processors

Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 60Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%sRGB

Graphics Card- AMD Radeon™ Graphics

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 512 GB SSD

MRP - INR 61,990

Modern 15 A5M ( AMD Radeon™ Graphics)

Specs:

Processor- AMD Ryzen™ 7 5000 U-Processors/ Ryzen™5 Octa Core

Display- 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel

Storage- 512GB SSD

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Graphics Card- AMD Radeon™ Graphics

MRP - INR 78,990/ 69,990

AMD Gaming

This series is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7 5000H Mobile Processors with Radeon™ RX 6600M Graphics. It helps the gamers experience the best and Encore with High Performance!

Alpha 15 B5EEK

Specs:

Processor- AMD Ryzen™ 7 5000 H-Processors

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz

Storage- 1 TB SSD

RAM - DDR IV 16GB

Graphics Card- AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M with 8GB GDDR6

MRP - INR 1,45,990

Bravo 15 (B5DD)

Specs:

Processor- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/ Ryzen 5 5600H

Display- 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS-level thin bezel (support FreeSync)

Storage- 512GB SSD

RAM -DDR IV 16GB/ DDR IV 8GB

Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics

MRP - INR 95,990/ 83,990

