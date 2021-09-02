Celebrated Author Sabarna Roy bags Times Excellence Award 2021

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bestselling literary fiction author Sabarna Roy has been honored with the prestigious Times Excellence Award.

A technocrat by profession, Roy's keen observation and detailed sketches of the human mind shine through his literature, proving him to be a literary scientist of sorts who follows no conventions when it comes to soulful writing.

Times Excellence Awards have been created by OMS (Times Group) to identify, encourage and provide recognition to young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who have been game-changers in a true sense. It is a platform to celebrate success, recognize achievements, and highlight individuals who have excelled in their respective industries. These recipients have pushed boundaries while continuously striving hard to achieve milestones that have motivated and inspired others.

The event aims to recognize the champions who have done incredibly well in their industries and sectors. The recipients of this recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare, E-Commerce, FMCG, Sports, Entertainment, and Service industry, to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed.

Given the lockdown situations in multiple states, the awards were held virtually, celebrating the most definitive gathering of change-makers and innovators.

Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Roy said, "I would like to thank the Times Group for recognizing my contribution in Indian Literature and awarding me with the Times Excellence Award 2021 for the same. I am humbled and honoured by winning this prestigious award given out by the Times Group. My sincerest thanks."

Sabarna Roy has always been credited for his strong character-centric novels and profound pieces, such as his recent book, Fractured Mosaic, which is, in essence, a sequel to his fifth literary work, titled: Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012-2018. It is yet another kaleidoscope from his arsenal that will take the readers to a mesmerizing whirlpool.

Most of the works published in this book have been earlier published in reputed media houses as musings of an author; in this book they have been brought together for the benefit of all the readers. After the smashing hit of his earlier six master pieces since 2010, he has been constantly writing in the format of a journal to imitate how the mind works in real life.

Roy's multifaceted engagement with a deep understanding of human potential and global issues takes roots in his years of experience as a key tech strategist. Having completed his education in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Jadavpur University with First-class Honours in 1988, Roy has headed business development, applications technology and key strategies at Electrosteel Group, where he is now in the 26th year of his employment and serving as Senior Vice President.

An active participant in the diverse activities of industry bodies and associations, such as the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, Confederation of Indian Industries, Central Board of Irrigation and Power, the Indian Geographical Committee of International Water Resources Association, and Engage India, Roy juggles multiple responsibilities while still making time for his one true love - writing.

The critically acclaimed author has seven published fiction books - Pentacles, Frosted Glass, Abyss, Winter Poems, Random Subterranean Mosaic, Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020, and Fractured Mosaic - and several technical books. He has been covered by renowned national and international media and electronic channels for his work, Sabarna Roy is also a frequent panelist at national and international conferences on matters concerning ecology and the environment, and Literary Meets.

Roy's extraordinary skill of touching all the right strings in his description of human emotions and characters, his balanced and multifarious take on issues of global importance along with his inspiring work in the technical domain have bagged him the prestigious Times Excellence Award, as he continues to compel people around him to start asking the right questions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)