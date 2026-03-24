PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24: Chettinad Cement proudly extends its warmest birthday wishes to one of its esteemed dealer partners, Mr. Anand Subhashchara Lonawat, proprietor of Jainam Associates (9101202), on the occasion of his special day.

With a remarkable journey in the cement business that began in 1968, Mr. Anand Subhashchara Lonawat has built a legacy rooted in trust, quality service, and long-standing customer relationships. His association with Chettinad Cement since 2015, spanning over 11 successful years, stands as a testament to his commitment to excellence and partnership.

Over the years, Jainam Associates has played a significant role in strengthening Chettinad Cement's market presence in the region. Known for his deep industry knowledge, reliability, and dedication to customer satisfaction, Mr. Lonawat has earned immense respect among builders, contractors, and the construction community.