Celebrating victory of a trending social media star Hassan Amiri

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/ATK): Recently, Hassan Amiri, a prominent name in the influencer industry hit a milestone by crossing 1 million followers on his social media platform, Instagram. With an insane reach, he also holds 157k+ international followers and is building an empire he dreamt of.

He also has a YouTube channel under the name Hasan Amiri with a base of 8.6k followers. The reach is tremendous because of his eye-catching videos and impressive style. Beside all this he is also a professional video and music video editor.

The 28-year-old Iranian artist, by curating engaging entertainment videos, rose from Instagram. He is also a model and has often been seen inspiring through his trendy outfits and model insights through Instagram. He sure has managed to make the passion he holds his paycheck. Speaking of his videos, the content is more towards the witty side, and not to forget his stunning photoshoot pictures that give appropriate style inspiration.

An idol of the youth is what perfectly describes this man, (https://fameimpact.com/hassan-amiri) Hassan Amiri. After having worked with various professional photographers, and leading brands in the industry, he remains in demand for many other brands. His brief recordings and IGTV's on trendy humorous topics are super fun to watch. Like it's said, the audience is most attracted to any content when it's relatable and this guy sure knows how to create curiosity.

After graduating with a Master of Arts from the University of Art and Architecture in Iran has now built a community of his own through YouTube and Instagram, a person down to earth and humble to all his fans is fueled to pursue his aspirations. The enthusiasm in his videos cannot be ignored, the public on his videos and we for a fact know he is going to nail the industry in no time.

