VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Mehman Prive, the newly unveiled luxury gifting brand, officially launched its flagship presence at Mahim West with an elegant and star-studded celebration that marked a defining moment in the premium gifting industry. The grand launch brought together distinguished dignitaries, celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and prominent members of Mumbai's social and business circles to celebrate a homegrown brand that seamlessly blends luxury, emotion, and social responsibility. Founded in 2019 by young entrepreneur Kriishh Jimmy Navin Gada at the age of just 14, Mehman began as a humble initiative with an investment of merely ₹1000 and a vision to redefine the art of meaningful gifting. Over the years, the brand has evolved from Mehman Gifting into Mehman Prive -- a sophisticated luxury gifting house known for curating bespoke experiences rooted in elegance, sustainability, and emotional connection.

Inspired by the discipline and precision he developed as a national-level rifle shooter, Kriishh introduced innovative gifting concepts including eco-friendly plant bouquets and personalized luxury hampers that resonated strongly with modern consumers seeking conscious and thoughtful gifting experiences. Today, while pursuing his BSc in Accounts and Finance at the University of Warwick, Kriishh continues to lead the brand with a strong focus on innovation, creativity, and social impact. Speaking about the vision behind Mehman Prive, the founder emphasized that the brand represents more than luxury gifting. It reflects a deeper purpose of creating meaningful human connections while empowering communities through sustainable and socially responsible collaborations. Mehman Prive actively works with women-led rural enterprises, local artisans, and NGOs to ensure that every creation contributes positively to society.

The launch evening beautifully reflected the essence of the brand -- "Luxury with Purpose." Guests experienced an immersive showcase of premium floral artistry, artisanal gifting hampers, elegant copper collections, handcrafted creations, and bespoke luxury experiences curated with meticulous attention to detail. Every corner of the venue embodied sophistication, authenticity, and craftsmanship, highlighting the brand's commitment to emotional storytelling through gifting. The leadership team behind Mehman Prive has also played a vital role in shaping the brand's premium identity. Sonia (Swati) Gada, Business Development Director at Mehman Prive, brings extensive expertise in hospitality and luxury retail. A graduate from the Institute of Hotel Management Mumbai, Sonia's experience managing the prestigious Leonidas store in Mumbai has added an international luxury perspective to the brand's operations and customer experience.

Alongside her, Mehal Chhadva Malde contributes creativity, elegance, and a refined understanding of artisanal luxury. Her experience in premium retail and fine culinary appreciation has further strengthened the brand's aesthetic vision and curated approach toward luxury gifting. The glamorous evening was graced by several eminent personalities including Dr. Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha, celebrated author and philanthropist, actress Malvika Raaj, Dilshad Khan, Editor of Mumbai Halchal, Suhail Khandwani, Ajay Dubey, Archana Jain, Editor of The Trending Times, prominent members of Sobo Guys, renowned women entrepreneurs, influential creators, and close friends supporting Sonia Gada, along with several leading entrepreneurs and social personalities from across the city.

With the successful launch of Mehman Prive, the brand now embarks on a bold new journey aimed at redefining luxury gifting in India through innovation, authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful emotional experiences. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)