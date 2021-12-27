Celebrity Platinum Engagement Ring trends expected to continue in 2022: Modern Vintage, Colored Gems, and Toi et Moi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrities are known for selecting unique platinum engagement rings, thereby inspiring ring design trends around the world.

Who can forget about Jennifer Lopez's pink diamond ring from Ben Affleck or Beyonce's emerald-cut diamond sparkler from Jay-Z?

Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewellery, highlights the top 3 celebrity platinum engagement ring trends that are expected to continue in 2022, for consideration in your upcoming stories.

Why is platinum still so popular for engagement rings?

Platinum is a rare, naturally white metal that requires no additional plating, unlike white gold. It's also hypoallergenic, and one of the strongest natural materials on the planet, so it can withstand everyday wear with ease and still last for years to come.

Modern Vintage

Jessica Biel's reported 6-carat cushion cut center diamond set in platinum appears very vintage inspired, but the double halo and aquamarine side stones give it a modern twist.

Colored Gems

Jennifer Lopez's iconic platinum engagement ring from on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck back in the "Bennifer" days features a 6.1-carat radiant-cut fancy intense pink diamond with two trapezoid white diamond sides stones.

Toi et Moi

Ariana Grande's Toi et Moi ring with a pearl next to an offset diamond set in platinum symbolizes the union of two people.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)