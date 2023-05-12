Celebsbooking - A Leading Celebrity Management & Artist Booking Interface organised India Business Awards 2023 on 6th May 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/PNN): The Chief Guest Bollywood Diva Ameesha Patel felicitated startups, entrepreneurs and new age influencers.
India Business Awards™ is a platform to put your brand in spotlight! With an aim to help entrepreneurs and businesses to promote and reach out to a larger audience.
The event was Sponsored by Gyan Singh Managing Director of Roadmaster Cycle & Skymaster Aviation, Just Merchant Things of Ameer Merchant, Gaurav Consultancy Services - a financial advisory firm of Gaurav Tiwari.
The event was supported by Ajay Jalan & Sai Manas Bandlamudi.
Awardees felicitated at the event:
Riva Arora - Youngest Actress of the Year 2023
Meet Mukhi - Youngest Actor of the Year 2023
Sajid Shaikh - Content Creator of the Year 2023
Deshna Dugad - Youngest TV Actress of the Year 2023
Deepak Joshi - Social Media Influencer of the Year 2023
Akash Thapa - Choreographer of the Year 2023
Prarbdha Batwal - Actor, Youtuber, Influencer
Sameer Mark - Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023
Surabhi Samriddhi - Young Actress of the Year 2023
Ansh Singh - Social Media Influencer of the Year
Veekash Doshi - Managing Director of Coco High
Er Suhail Sharma - Chairman VNS Group of Industries
Omkar Bidkar - V J Jewellers & Son's Pvt Ltd
Ramesh Borkute - CEO YYBNL
Dr Ashish Kumar - International Bodybuilder, Powerlifter, Fitness Expert
Akriti Agarwal - Rising Star
Pratik Gaur - Founder Celebistan Pvt Ltd
Noor Siddiqui - Casting Director
Danish Alfaaz - Singer & Composer
Aishwarya Agrawal - Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year
Ashnoor Kaur - Young Singer & Actress
Varun Buddhadev - Young Actor of the Year
Manav Manglani - Most Preferred Paparazzi By Brands
First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST