CELEWISH: Making Millions Dream into Reality- India's 1st "Meet & Greet Platform" is all set to launch!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI/ PNN): Attention Fans: India's 1st "Meet & Greet Platform" is all set to launch! Celebrities are everyone's idol, love & craze. Meeting them is undoubtedly a dream to many of us! The Celewish founders realize this as well as the gap between Fans and their favourite Stars. Celewish thus introduces an exciting digital platform through which people can change this dream into a reality.

Imagine: it's your birthday, and you get wishes from your favourite Bollywood Actor that you love and dream about! Sounds like only Santa can fulfil this wish in Christmas (if you weren't too naughty the whole year). Celewish is madly passionate too for your crazy dreams. Thus they bring to you this astonishing digital platform where you can- Meet & Greet with your favourite celebs virtually, as well as in person! This is insane but true! Think about the smile when your Star greets you, or your loved ones on a special day. You can also request a personalized video wish from your favourite celebrity through CeleWish. Can't imagine the sweet reaction - right? Well, what if i say, not only this, but you can also promote your brands which include social media promotions through your favourite celebrities, & other services such as corporate appearance also. We can already feel your heart beats!

But Team CeleWish didn't stop here. Celebrities now also have the Celewish platform to more effectively contribute to charity for girls education and many more noble projects. Now even Stars can meet and thank their special Fans, who gave them love and made them successful. Celewish brings many celebrities from different fields on their platform -- be it Actors, Musicians, Cricketers, News anchors, Stand-up comedians, Influencers and many others. And wait a moment. We have one more mind blowing news : the incredible Celewish platform is all set to launch only in few days.

Yes! You are just few more days away to meet & greet your favourite celebrity. So get ready to for a memorable end of 2020 and a bright start of 2021 with Celewish. Happy New Year!

So what you are waiting for browse -

Check out all the updates -

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)