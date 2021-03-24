Celewish Media is thrilled to announce the New Song "Lakk Shake" Featuring Tina Ahuja & Anvarul Hasan Annu

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): Celewish Media, India's 1st celebrity Meet and Greet Platform is ready to produce their new song "Lakk Shake". Celewish management confirmed that this song will be one of its own and something that the audience will be excited to groove on. It will be the blockbuster party anthem of 2021.
Tina Ahuja is the daughter of our Hero No.-1 Govinda who is known to be the "Dance King of Bollywood" and Emerging Actor Anvarul Hasan Annu, who got the limelight from his previous song Naina Ni Billo will be seen together in the song "Lakk Shake." This song will be shot in Chandigarh in Bio-Bubble with all the safety precautions taken for Covid-19 as prescribed by the government.
As per reports shooting for this song will commence on 5th April under the well-known music label. The song will be shot in Chandigarh, for which the set work is already started. This song will be choreographed and directed by Sahil Masih. Tina and Anvarul are extremely hard working and do not want to leave any stone unturned for this song. They both are thrilled about this amazing track.
