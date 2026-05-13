NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Centrum Wealth Limited, the wealth & distribution arm of the diversified financial services major Centrum Group, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Rungta as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Saurabh brings over two decades of experience across Wealth Management, Asset Management and Banking, and joins Centrum Wealth from Avendus Wealth, where he served as Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer. Over the course of his career, he has played a pivotal role in building and scaling high-impact investment and wealth platforms across leading institutions including Nuvama Private, Edelweiss Private Wealth, Kotak Wealth Management, IIFL Wealth (360 ONE), ICICI Prudential AMC and Citigroup.

At Centrum Wealth, Saurabh will lead the investment team across Products, Advisory and in-house PMS platforms, while also overseeing the Family Office business and being part of the core leadership team driving the firm's broader growth agenda. His mandate will include strengthening product architecture, deepening strategic partnerships and helping build a differentiated, technology-enabled wealth platform. He will report to Sandeep Das, MD & CEO, Centrum Wealth. Centrum Wealth manages client assets of over INR 40,000 crore, with a presence across 17 locations and a team of 252 professionals, serving HNIs, Family Offices, and Corporate Treasuries. As India's wealth landscape enters a new era of expansion, the firm is strongly positioned to build a scaled, future-forward franchise.

A Chartered Accountant, Saurabh is known for his strong investment acumen, strategic vision, and institution-building capabilities, with expertise across equities, alternatives, offshore investing, and client-focused portfolio management. He is also a regular speaker at leading industry forums and academic institutions, and frequently features as a wealth management expert on industry panels. Commenting on the appointment, Sandeep Das, Managing Director & CEO, Centrum Wealth, said, "Saurabh's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Centrum Wealth. His exceptional investment pedigree, deep strategic insight, and proven ability to build and scale world-class platforms make him a defining addition to our leadership team. As we step into our next phase of growth, his leadership will be central to shaping a truly differentiated and enduring wealth franchise."

Saurabh Rungta, Deputy CEO & CIO, Centrum Wealth, said, "Centrum Wealth stands at an inflection point, with a strong foundation and a clear ambition to build a best-in-class wealth platform. I am excited to be part of this journey and look forward to working closely with the leadership team to unlock the next phase of growth and create long-term value for clients and stakeholders." *Centrum Wealth Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund Distributor bearing AMFI registration number: ARN - 82601 About Centrum Centrum was founded in 1997 by Chandir Gidwani and late Khushrooh Byramjee. Jaspal Bindra joined the Group as the Executive Chairman in 2016. Besides Wealth Management, the group has interest in Banking, Investment Banking, Stock Broking and Private Credit. Centrum is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

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