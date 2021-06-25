Century Pulp and Paper launches BIRLACare, a brand that cares for you, your family and Mother Earth

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recent times have shown how hygiene has become a prerequisite for maintaining health and wellness around the globe. The world has seen how hygiene solutions have functioned impeccably to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

According to global health experts, hygiene plays a vital role in maintaining human health worldwide. Good hygiene is imperative to stay healthy. There has been a significant shift in consumer-behaviour towards understanding the role of hygiene in the pre-COVID times and the post-COVID society.

Various global studies show that hygiene and health are interconnected. However, India has a low awareness on Hygiene solutions.

To bridge the gap and provide consumers with the best of products in the market, (https://www.centurypaperindia.com) Century Pulp and Paper launched a refreshing range of Hygiene and Wellness Solutions under the brand name, BIRLACare. With the tagline, "Caring For You, Your Family and Mother Earth", BIRLACare offers the Indian consumer a wide range of hygiene and wellness solutions in the form of Wet Wipes and Pocket Tissues, which are sustainable and deliver value for money.

Made with 100% Viscose Birla Purocel Fibre, BIRLACare wipes are not only good for the consumers but also for the environment. The gentle care and sublime features are unique to BIRLACare Wet Wipes. Birla Purocel is a 100% nature-based, biodegradable, compostable, nonwoven fibre.

BIRLACare, for Eco-Friendly Hygiene Solutions!

To cater to a wide section of consumers, the brand currently launched 5 different types of wipes.

Perfumed Floral Wipes by BIRLACare - A dash of freshness combined with earthy floral fragrances.

Aqua Perfumed Wipes by BIRLACare - For a fresh look, anywhere anytime!

Baby Wipes by BIRLACare - Candy Floss, Clouds and everything Nice! Because Your baby deserves the softest touch.

Multipurpose Disinfectant Wipes by BIRLACare - Welcome to a new world of disinfection!

Medicated Bath Wipes by BIRLACare - For a cleansing experience that is gentle yet effective!

To help consumers refresh on the go, Century Pulp and Paper launched Fleur Pocket Tissues by BIRLACare. The 2 products launched under this range are:

Perfumed Pocket Tissue by BIRLACare -The gentle care packed in a Pocket Tissue!

Non-Perfumed Pocket Tissue by BIRLACare - Fragrance and Freshness packed in a Pocket Tissue

Speaking on the development, J.P. Narain, Chief Executive Officer, Century Pulp and Paper says, "We've been diligently working to enhance our reach through social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. We have been promoting content to educate the audience about the tissue paper-usage in general, relating it to the concept of wellness and hygiene. At present, we are driving through all the sources and later in future, when we have established a PAN-India distribution, especially for our retail products, we might take the route of electronic media as well. Also, I would like to underscore that we diversified into converting operations with the primary aim to create awareness about hygiene."

Welcome to the greener side, The BIRLACare way! Century Pulp and Paper plans on launching many more Hygiene & Wellness Solutions in upcoming years.

