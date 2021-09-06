CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Awards 2021 concluded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amidst the current scenario where businesses are trying to get back in motion, CFBP held the 33rd Jamnalal Bajaj Awards for Fair Business Practices at the IMC felicitating and lifting the spirits of the corporates on the evening of 3rd September 2021.

Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd., Stauff India, LIC, Bajaj Allianz, V-Trans, Hiranandani Hospital and many other reputed companies were awarded in different categories. Chief guest Anant Singhania (CEO, JK Enterprises), B. N. Srikrishna (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Shekhar Bajaj (Founder Member), Swapnil Kothari (President CFBP), Vineet Bhatnagar (Vice-President CFBP), attended the awards amongst other stalwarts.

The atmosphere was encouraging as it was motivating for other companies to perform even better and aspire for the much-coveted JB Awards. Anant Singhania (Chief Guest and CEO, JK Enterprises) said, "Most companies emphasise on fair business practices in their Mission - Vision statements, however some are there only in letter but not in spirit. The inclusion of a minimum spending towards CSR should not be a tick box for corporates but rather an opportunity to do good for all the stakeholders and in turn create a sustainable ecosystem for growth and enhancing value. "If one takes care of the means, the end will take care of itself"- Mahatma Gandhi."

Swapnil Kothari (President CFBP) said, "The 33rd Chapter was yet another tribute to the practitioners of Fair Business Practices and rewarded excellence. Several corporate heavyweights vying for the honours posed a tough selection of winners but nevertheless the Jury managed to felicitate the most accomplished inspiring the others to compete for the same next year."

Past winners have been ACC Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Ltd., Dabur India Ltd. Glaxo India Ltd., Infosys Technologies Ltd., Shoppers Stop, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC). CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2021 was also announced during the awards by Kiren Shrivastav (Chairperson, CFBP Consumer Film Festival).

CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Awards recognizes and commemorates businessmen and industrialists who uphold the highest ethical practices in business. Constituted in 1988, these awards are judged on eight vital parameters, including customer satisfaction, employee motivation, environmental protection supply chain system, environment protection, compliance with law, adherence to the Code of Conduct and corporate social responsibility, among others. Awards are also conferred on Charitable Associations with an outstanding record of promoting fair business practices.

Applications were invited from Large Enterprises (with turnover above Rs. 1,000 crores) and SMEs (with turnover between Rs. 50 & Rs. 1,000 crores) in the respective categories. The 2020-21 award winners were selected by an independent panel of eminent judges headed by Shri B N Srikrishna, Former Judge Supreme Court of India. Other jury members include CFBP President Swapnil Kothari - Shekhar Bajaj (Founder Member), Vice President and Awards Chairman - Vineet Bhatnagar, Niranjan Jhunjhunwala (Hon. Secretary) and Anand Patwardhan (Hon. Treasurer).

33rd CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Uchit Vyavahar Puraskar Winners 2020-21

Manufacturing Enterprises - SME-Trophy: Natural Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd., Osmanabad Manufacturing Enterprises - SME- Certificate of Merit: Stauff India Pvt. Ltd., Pune

Service Enterprise - Large-Trophy: Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mumbai and and V-Trans (India) Limited, Mumbai

Service Enterprise - Large - Certificate of Merit: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, Pune

Service Enterprises - SME - Trophy: Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai

Service Enterprises - SME - Certificate of Merit: Teamglobal Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai Charitable Association -Trophy: Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Mumbai Charitable Association - Certificate of Merit: Ekal Gramothan Foundation, Delhi

CFBP was established in 1966 by stalwarts of business and industry like J.R.D. Tata, Ramkrishna Bajaj, Arvind Mafatlal, F. T. Khorakiwala, Naval Tata, S. P. Godrej, J. N. Guzder, and Keshub Mahindra and others who recognized the imperative need of business and industry to regulate itself.

CFBP undertakes a wide spectrum of initiatives to further its mission, which includes conducting public seminars on key consumer issues. It serves as a bridge between the manufacturers and consumers for promotion of a good business relationship. Its membership boasts of top businessmen, professionals and other eminent individuals.

Ramkrishna Bajaj CFBP Consumer Education and Testing Centre: The SNDT Women's University has set up this Centre in collaboration with the Council. It carries out chemical and micro-biological analysis of food products like ice creams, bottled water etc. Here Sample scan come from local markets or from consumers, can be tested for quality and purity. It is NABL approved.

Consumer Affairs Cells: CFBP encourages business houses and trade associations to start consumer affairs cells within their own organizations. 100 such cells have already been set up in leading companies.

