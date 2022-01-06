Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee with CEO, Nizamia Education Group calls on Lt Governor

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/TPT): The esteemed Chairperson of the Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan to discuss new initiatives and reforms in the education sector.
They were accompanied by a delegation of well-learned educationists that included the CEO Dr Maqsood Ahmed, and the Executive Director Shahid Wani of Nizamia Education Group.
The event took place on January 5, 2021, at the Raj Bhavan with all the important members of the panel present. The agenda of discussion was to bring to light the recent initiatives and futuristic reforms brought in Jammu and Kashmir's education sector by the Lt. Governor. The members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor their roadmap of educational initiatives in the Union Territory for promoting utilitarian and universal education for all the students.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them of all support by the administration of Union Territory for their endeavors in the education sector. He called for promoting education in consonance with NEP-2020, incorporating the latest technological interventions for the holistic development of students.
Talking about the essence of education and the need for these reforms, educationist, and CEO of Nizamia Group of Education, Dr Maqsood Ahmed says, "Each and every student of not only this country but also abroad deserve to be well educated and learned. If through these small measures of ours we are able to help them even in the smalled of ways, I'll feel it be worth it all to be called an educationist. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir requires its youth to be educated in the best manner possible, and this discussion with the honorable Lt. Governor gave strength to the entire motive."
The discussion was brought to fruition and are looking forward to implementing the discussed strategies for the welfare of the young minds of the Union Territory as soon as possible.
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
