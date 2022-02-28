Champions of Change honors the Change Makers of Telangana

You would like to read
- Top 10 CEOs of The Year 2021-22 By The Indian Alert
- Rapido rides on the success lane: 'Smart ho, toh Rapido' campaign becomes a hit
- Organized Retailers Association appoints T S Sridhar as President
- Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in Marks & Spencer's new occasion wear collection on mansworld cover
- Premier Energies raises INR 200 crore Private Equity from GEF Capital, Plan to triple capacity by 2023 with an investment outlay of INR 1200 crore
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a recently held ceremony at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad, a Jury headed by the Former Chief Justice of India & amp; Former Chairman NHRC, Justice K.G Balakrishnan selected and conferred the Champions of Change awards to a few eminent personalities for promoting the values of courage, community service and inclusive social development in the state of Telangana.
The awardees included Joginapally Santosh Kumar - MP Rajya Sabha, Dr. Nageshwar Reddy - Padma Bhushan Awardee & Indian Gastroenterologist, Sudha Rani Reddy - Director of the Megha Group of Industries and Trujet Airlines, Samantha Prabhu - Indian Telugu Actress, Jyotsna Reddy - Executive Director and CEO, Avercurate Group, Rameswar Rao Jupally - Founder & Chairman, My Home Group of companies, Hyderabad, PV Sindhu - Padma Bhushan and Indian Badminton Player, Dr. Sridhar Peddireddy - Founder and CMD - Renova Hospitals, Allu Arjun - Indian Telugu Film Actor, Kanhaiyalal Lohiva - Chairman of Lohiya Group and Komanduri Ramachari - Indian Playback Singer & Music Composer.
The first two editions of Champions of Change Awards were graced by the Vice-President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and Former President of India, Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The notable awardees of Champions of Change Awards include Chief Minister of Manipur N Bien Singh and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji Maharaj, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Member of Lok Sabha Hema Malini, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, Swami Chidanand Saraswati ji, Former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, social activist Late Sindhutai Sapkal (Padma Shri) and Popatrao Pawar (Padma Shri).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor