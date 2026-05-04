India PR Distribution Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4: Chanakya University inaugurated the Sudha & Kris Gopalakrishnan Academic Block at its Global Campus near Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday. The block was inaugurated by Sri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Minister for Education, Government of India. The inauguration was attended by Smt. Sudha Gopalakrishnan and Sri Kris Gopalakrishnan, patrons of the block, along with Dr. S. Somanath, Chancellor, Chanakya University, Sri M. P. Kumar, Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Mohandas Pai, Member, Board of Governors, Chanakya University, and other dignitaries. The newly inaugurated academic block is spread across 3,40,000 sq. ft. and has been designed as a future-ready teaching, research and innovation space. It can host more than 3,600 students and includes 70+ classrooms and seminar halls, 25+ state-of-the-art laboratory spaces, computer labs, research labs, maker spaces and a 300-seat auditorium named after Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former Chairman, ISRO, celebrating and honouring his legacy.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sri Dharmendra Pradhan said the new block represented a larger commitment to transforming higher education in India. He said India's universities must move from a degree-first model to a competency, research and innovation-led model, in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020. Institutions such as Chanakya University, he said, can help build job creators, design thinkers, innovators and thought leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047. Sri Kris Gopalakrishnan said universities must prepare students for a world being reshaped by artificial intelligence. He said AI fluency should become a core competency across disciplines and not remain limited to computer science. At the same time, he underlined the importance of rigorous writing, critical thinking, debate, research and human judgment, saying that universities must produce not only skilled professionals but wise human beings.

Sri Mohandas Pai spoke about the significance of building a university that can scale with quality. He said the Sudha & Kris Gopalakrishnan Academic Block reflects Chanakya University's founding principle of collective philanthropy and its aspiration to create a world-class campus rooted in public purpose, ethical wealth creation and long-term nation-building. Prof. Yashavantha Dongre said the inauguration was an important milestone in the University's rapid growth. Established in 2022, Chanakya University has grown from around 100 students to 2,300 students, from 20 faculty members to 160 faculty members, and from 5 programmes to 40 programmes. He said the University's core philosophy is to combine quality higher education with accessibility through collective philanthropy.

In his presidential address, Dr. S. Somanath acknowledged the collective effort behind Chanakya University's growth and the creation of the new academic facility. He noted the role of institution-builders, supporters and academic leaders in shaping the campus, and said the new block would strengthen the University's ability to support teaching, research and innovation. Sri M. P. Kumar, Pro-Chancellor, Chanakya University, spoke about the planning and execution behind the campus and the academic block. He recognised the contributions of those involved in land selection, campus planning, infrastructure creation and the University's early academic vision, and said the facility reflected the long-term commitment behind Chanakya University's development.

The event also included the unveiling of the academic block board, lamp lighting, tribute to Dr. K. Kasturirangan, launch of a Satellite Ground Station, release of Kautilya's Arthashastra and felicitation of key contributors and infrastructure partners. Office of Communications: Akash: akash.a@chanakyauniversity.edu.in | 9851871994 Darshan: darshan.bc@chanakyauniversity.edu.in | 9986733122 Suresh Raju: sureshraju@chanakyauniversity.edu.in | 9606997188 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)