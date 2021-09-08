Chandigarh University and DST hosts Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): The first-of-its-kind Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave hosted by Chandigarh University concluded today with the display of new ideas and innovative products developed by the students of universities from 32 countries including India, USA, UK, Australia, Italy, and Russia. Chandigarh University hosted the International Innovation Conclave in association with the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, with a mission to promote the essence of research & innovation amongst the youth so that the next generation of entrepreneurs can be identified from the Universities and Institutions all over the world.

The 2-month long International Innovation Conclave was named after the Missile Man of India and former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as a mark of respect for his contribution made in the field of Defense and Space Technology. More than 5000 young and budding innovators from 32 countries participated in the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave during the 2-month long conclave student participants tried to find innovative & technology-driven solutions to problems in the field of Agriculture, Health, COVID-19, Waste Management, Water Management, Rural Development.

Sai Prasad from IIT Bombay won the first position for his innovative idea of a Skin spray gun which helps in the rapid healing of wounds using patient's own skin in the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave which ended today at Chandigarh University. Raman & Lakshman from Sethu Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu, and Rutvik Mehenge from Trinity College of Engineering won 2nd positions. While Mann Goel from IIT Kanpur, Jai Chachra from Chandigarh University, and Ayushi Sharma from UPES, Dehradun won 3rd positions jointly in the competition. Parkhi from Dass and Brown School, Ferozepur secured the first position in the school category while Shankha from S.S Public School secured the 2nd position in the same category. Jams O Rychard from Indonesia won first prize in the International category while Krishna from Brazil secured the second position and Marcos got 3rd position in the same category. Total prize money of Rs. 11 lakh was given to the winners of the innovation conclave of various categories.

Dr. Mohit Gambhir (Innovation Director, MoE & Innovation Cell, Govt. of India), Dr. Lourdes C. Generalao (President, University of Southeastern Philippines), Joy King, Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer, U.S Embassy, New Delhi, Vikas Sood, Director Nexus, Startup Hub and Incubator, US Embassy and Dr. R.S Bawa, Pro- were the dignitaries who were present during the concluded ceremony of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Conclave.

During his inaugural address, Dr. Mohit Gambhir said, "The solution which participants have provided is the need of an hour. The entities and the agencies like DST, DBT, Innovation cell of Government of India are working for making a breeding ground for the next generation of entrepreneurs." While emphasizing on the importance of grassroots innovation. He said, "In today's time it is well understood that the future innovations will spring from the base of the pyramid - where everyone will innovate for their needs. This base of the pyramid is very critical for holistic development of society and needs to be trained."

"India currently houses the world's 3rd largest start-up ecosystem and there are over 40,000 registered startups in India. More than 50 firms are there in India which are valued more than over US $ 1 billion. From e-commerce to electric vehicles Indian start-ups are the torch bearers for innovation and entrepreneur's spirit of India," said Vikas Sood, Director Nexus, Startup Hub and Incubator, US Embassy. He further said, "The start-up ecosystem in India is playing a major role in the digitization of India and creating wealth & employment across the segment of the society. The global capital is moving into India at never before pace. There are over 15 startups that have become unicorns since the start of this year and there are still 4 months to go."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lourdes C. Generalao said, "Everything begins with an idea, in fact most of the things we see all around us, be it technology, medicine, products, infrastructure etc. have been created from small ideas, which later turns into a great invention. Ideas are no longer just concepts, they are now becoming the reality. Even during the time of pandemic this conclave has provided an outlet of innovative ideas to the students and during this 2-month international conclave, students have used their potential to assess the current problems and come up with their innovative solutions."

Joy King said, "At a time when the whole world is witnessing a critical situation due to COVID-19. I congratulate the university and the participating students for their successful completion of this conclave which shows the determination and dedication of the young budding entrepreneurs." She further said "Crisis sometimes creates new opportunities and innovators play an important role in the development of any country. Innovation promotes social change while improving the quality of life through new products, equipment, and better services." "Innovators make the country prosperous, because the services and products they produce, enable the development of a new market, increase the national income by creating new jobs," added Joy King.

