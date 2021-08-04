Chandigarh University beats its own record in campus placements; Registers 7412 offers by 757 multinationals for 2021 batch during pandemic

You would like to read
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): At the time when multinationals have changed their hiring pattern and numbers for fresh talent due to global pandemic, Chandigarh University has once again proved its leadership in campus recruitments beating its own last year's record.
CU registered a record number of 7412 offers for its 2021 passing-out batch which is 12% more as compared to last year 6617 offers. Not only the number of multinationals which conducted their placement processes saw a jump of 10% than the placement session 2020, but also the number of companies offering packages more than 20 LPA registered a record surge for 2021 batch.
757 multinationals including 300 Fortune-500 Companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, Arcesium, Adobe, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm, Philips, Goldman Sachs, Toshiba, and Red Hat have conducted their recruitment processes and selected students across the Engineering and MBA streams.
"After getting accredited with A+ Grade by the prestigious NAAC (National Accreditation and Assessment Council) in 2019, Chandigarh University has been placed amongst the top 5% of India's Universities and Higher Education Institutions based upon the quality parameters such as quality academic learning process, rich industry-academia interface, world class infrastructure, robust research, academic rich faculty, international tie-ups. As a result, the number of top notch Global and Indian Multinationals visiting Chandigarh University for campus placements have more than doubled in last two years," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Currently there are more than 200 common recruiters which are visiting IITs, NITs, IIMs and Chandigarh University for campus placements.
"COVID-19 did not affect our campus placements for 2021 batch and the record number of 757 companies turning-up this year for recruitments has put yet another endorsement on our quality of academic teaching-learning pedagogy that we are imparting to our students," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.
"We have been meeting the expectations of the Industry in terms of providing Industry-ready professionals who have been equipped with technical & inter-personal skills that the corporate world is looking for and that is the reason that many of the Global companies like Arcesium, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Deloitte, Bank of America, and Standard Chartered have been some of the regular recruiters at Chandigarh University who are visiting year after year looking for fresh talent," Sandhu added.
Currently, Chandigarh University has more than 30 Industry Sponsored and Established R & D Centers including Microsoft Innovation Centre, IBM Software Lab for Emerging Technologies, Hyundai Professional Development Centre, Volvo-Eicher Training Academy and others where students undergo practical hands-on training on emerging technologies by the Industry Experts.
This year 100+ companies offered 10 LPA and above packages to the students of various streams as a result of which, the average package offered to the students of 2021 passing-out batch at Chandigarh University touched 8 LPA which is 20% more as compared to 2020 batch.
The University set yet another milestone this year as 2000+ industry sponsored internships were offered to the Engineering and MBA students and the stipend packages of upto 1 Lac were offered to them during their training period.
