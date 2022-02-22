Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh [India], February 22 (ANI/PR Newswire): Asia's fastest-growing higher education institution, Chandigarh University's Engineering and MBA degrees would have international recognition under the Washington Accord, as it received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for all its Engineering and MBA programs, making it the only university in the entire country to have both NAAC A+ and NBA accreditation.

It is also the only university in entire North India to have all of its engineering courses including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics and Communications Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Information Technology Engineering and Chemical Engineering, besides MBA courses, NBA accredited.

Chandigarh University has positioned itself amongst India's elite and prestigious higher education institutions. It is the youngest university in the country and first private university in Punjab, to be ranked among the top 5 per cent universities across the nation after been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and has become the youngest university of Asia to feature in the QS-ranking in 2021, that too in its very first attempt.

However, the University didn't stop at it and voluntarily accepted independent inspection by the National Board of Accreditation. The varsity satisfied all the requirements for satisfactory operation and maintenance of quality in education, and now has been accredited by the NBA for all its engineering and MBA courses. In the process, the Chandigarh University has become the only university in the entire country to have both NAAC A+ and NBA accreditation.

The NBA accreditation validates quality standards of the engineering and MBA courses that they have met stringent quality standards, providing the best of knowledge, skill and attitude, besides giving the students an extra edge over the others in the job market as potential employers accord more value to degrees from accredited programs secure in the knowledge that the candidate has been taught at an institution that has met and maintained strong quality measures aligned to industry.

NBA's membership of the Washington Accord brings the value of the courses offered by Chandigarh University at par with that of other countries, who are members of this accord. Besides, the students of Chandigarh University pursuing engineering and MBA would be eligible to practice in or go for higher education to other countries signatory to the Washington Accord, thus encouraging and easing the mobility of engineering graduates and MBA professionals at the international level.

Speaking on the NBA accreditation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, said, "It fills me with pride to note that Chandigarh University has become the only university in the entire country, which has NAAC A+ accreditation and NBA accreditation. That the varsity has achieved this feat in less than ten years of its establishment, is a great achievement and the credit for this huge success goes to all the stakeholders including students, faculty, alumni and industry who have contributed through their efforts to make Chandigarh University a Centre-of-Excellence in Higher Education, matching and even bettering the global standards."

"Accreditations and Rankings are a great tool to assess the standards of an Educational Institution in the field of Quality Teaching, Industry Exposure, Research & Development that is offered to its students, ultimately helping the young minds to decide the best of institutions for their higher studies. The Accreditation from the NBA is a badge of trust that our programs have been assessed by the top experts in the field and found to have met premier quality standards. This also comes weeks after Chandigarh University became the youngest university in the entire Asia to break into the prestigious QS Asia Universities Rankings and was listed among the top institutions in NIRF Rankings 2021. These feats go on to strengthen and endorse our vision to be amongst the Top Ranked Higher Education Institutions of the World," the Chancellor said.

"With our first-rate performance as reflected in these top accreditations and rankings, the responsibility of the varsity has increased manifold, to not only perform well in future but also to contribute in the exercise of Nation Building by preparing the next generation professionals for the Industry," he added.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Logo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751390/Chandigarh_University.jpg)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)