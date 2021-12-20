Chandigarh University, Gharuan continues its significant contribution in producing national, international players for country

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Continuing its rich legacy of providing professional and inclusive higher education, the role of Chandigarh University, Gharuan in producing sportspersons of national and international level has also been decisive and significant, with the adoption and implementation of a far-sighted and visionary sports policy.

During the year 2020-21, athletes from the university have brought laurels at the international level by representing the country in biggest sporting events including Olympics and Asian Championships.

The players of Chandigarh University, Gharuan have made the varsity proud by proving their mettle at national and international level, winning a total of 102 medals including 52 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals during the year 2020-21, informed Dr R S Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

Noting that a healthy lifestyle is essential for holistic development of an individual and their mental and emotional well-being, Dr Bawa said that the University has laid special emphasis on encouraging the youth towards sports.

"Keeping in view this objective, well thought-out special sports policies have been devised by the university to ensure quality education as well as a good sports culture in the campus. It fills me with pride to note that the athletes of the University have been able to represent the country in international arena including Olympics this year," Dr Bawa said.

Dr Bawa heaped praises on Aruna Tanwar, a B.P.Ed student of the University, who represented India in the Tokyo Paralympic Games-2021 in Para-Taekwondo after a gap of 47 long years, and Palak Kohli, a BBA student at the University, who represented the country in the Tokyo Paralympics in Badminton, and brought laurels to the state by representing the country in the biggest sporting event of the world.

"Defender and star dragflicker Sanjay Kumar and mid-fielder Maninder Singh, both BA students at the university, represented India in the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup-2021 held in Bhubaneswar. It is worth noting that in the world cup, Sanjay Kumar took over the responsibility as Vice-Captain of the national team and led the country to the semi-finals," he informed.

Dr Bawa informed that university students Vishal and Khushi represented India in the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championship-2021 held in Dubai in August, and won Gold medals in 80 kg weight category and 75 kg weight category, respectively, making the University and the country proud.

Giving more details, Dr Bawa said that during the year 2020-21, the players of the university have won 2 medals at the international level, 43 medals at the national level and 57 medals at the state level.

"Our students won 2 gold medals at the international level, while at the national level, they have brought laurels to the university by winning 18 gold, 9 silver and 16 bronze medals. Apart from this, 32 gold medals, 18 silver and 7 bronze medals have been won at the state level," he said.

Speaking about the challenges faced by the sportspersons, Dr Bawa remarked that continuing their higher education along with sports becomes difficult for sportspersons.

"To solve this and to encourage sportspersons to continue their education, Chandigarh University has reserved a special budget of Rs 2.50 crores annually for talented sportspersons. The University is providing scholarship up to 100 percent to its sportspersons who have won medals at international, national and state level, under which they are given 100 percent rebate in academic fee, free accommodation and food, besides provision of monthly diet ranging from Rs 4000 to Rs 15000," Dr Bawa said.

He said that a total of 308 students of the university are availing sports scholarship during the 2021-22 session and during this period, the University has spent Rs 1.28 crore on its sportspersons. Apart from this, he said that Chandigarh University has started the R-Tikaram Sports Scholarship Scheme, under which a scholarship of Rs 1 Crore will be provided. Besides, 25 seats in every course will be reserved for para-athletes, along with 100% scholarship on academic fee, hostel fee and food and diet.

Expressing his happiness over the stellar performances of the students at national and international level, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University said that besides outstanding achievements in the field of education, research and placements, the students of the university have performed exceptionally well in the field of sports, both at national and international level.

"In order to provide additional benefits and facilities to future budding sportspersons and super achievers, 5 percent seats in each course have been reserved for sportsperson under the Sports Scholarship Scheme by Chandigarh University," the Chancellor said, adding that the University is striving to fulfil its institutional social responsibility and will continue to provide all possible financial assistance to encourage its students in the field of sports.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)