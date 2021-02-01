Chandigarh University hosts International Webinar on 'Global Challenges of Modern Times'; Supreme Court Judges from 10 Countries addressed the budding law professionals

Chandigarh [India], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Right to Life is meaningless without Right to Education says Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, Judge Supreme Court of India

"Supreme Court of India played a proactive role in recognizing Right to Education as one of the fundamental right given to the citizens of India. With the enactment and implementation of Right to Education by Indian Parliament, the social and economic status of citizens especially the vulnerable section of society drastically improved," said Justice Surya Kant, Judge Supreme Court of India.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of two-day International Webinar of "Global Challenges in Modern Times" hosted by Chandigarh University. Supreme Judges from 10 countries including India, USA, UK, Nepal, EU, Brazil and Australia are taking part to share their thoughts and ideas on important issues like Right to Education, Nuclear Energy & Environment Protection, Laws for Migrant Population and Human Rights.

More than 25,000 students and faculty from Law Schools all over India participated on the first day of the International Webinar organized by Chandigarh University.

"An Educated person is more aware about the fundamental rights and duties that are offered by the constitution of the nation. Although it took 100 years for India to enact and implement Right to Education (RTE) as fundamental right but it unlocked new avenues and opportunities in the developing society which has provided the necessary platform to empower the sections of society like women," said Justice Surya Kant, while delivering his address.

"Women today has dismantled the social barriers and inequality that the world had enforced upon them. This has been possible in country like India only because of recognition of Right to Education as important by the Union and State Governments," Justice Kant further added.

"Right to life provided to us under the Article 21 of Constitution of India is meaningless without the incorporation Right to Education as Dr. B.R.Ambedkar said that what is the use of rights if a person does not possess the knowledge of using them," said Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, Judge Supreme Court of India, speaking further on Right to Education.

With the implementation of New Education Policy which offers flexibility, more and more deprived sections of the society of our country will come under the ambit of education and will hence improve their social and economic status, Justice Gavai added.

"The need for clean energy is increasing day-by-day due to the non-stop degradation of our environment with the excessive usage of fossil fuels by the mankind," said Justice Sabrina McKenna, Associate Justice, Supreme Court of Hawaii.

The demand for electricity is increasing twice as fast as the total energy production in the world which is currently being generated 76 per cent from the fossil fuels like Coal & Oil.

"92 per cent of India's total electricity generation is from thermal power plants which will reduce to 75 per cent by 2040. But by then the total energy requirement of India will increase by 156 per cent which will negating the effect of reduced dependence on production of electricity from coal. With the excessive usage of fossil fuels, global warming has resulted in increase in the sea levels which has endangered many global port cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Karachi which will eventually become inhabitable," said Justice Mckenna.

"World is currently living under Climate Emergency and 11,000 scientists world over have raised their concerns that the threat of catastrophic disaster due to global warming is now becoming a harsh reality," said Justice Brian Preston, Chief Judge of Land & Environment, Court of New South Wales.

Countries like India have committed to reduce its carbon emissions by 35 per cent by generating 9 per cent of the total electricity generation from nuclear energy which is currently 4.2 per cent.

"India is building 23 Nuclear Reactors for electricity generation which will completed by 2025," Justice Preston further added.

"With separate courts and tribunals on environment by many countries around the world, it can be clearly stated that Judiciary being law enforcement agency is playing a crucial role in environment protection," said Justice Brian Preston.

"Most of the countries in South Asia receive remittances sent by migrant workers which help their countries' economies to boost," said Justice Ananda Mohan, Judge of the Supreme Court of Nepal, while speaking on the contribution of migrant workers in their respective countries.

South Asian countries experienced a 12 percent growth in remittance in the year 2018-19. In lower- and middle-income countries India receives the highest remittance stated Justice Ananda Mohan.

"Despite the huge contribution to the economy, migrants' workers are the most unprotected section of humanity, especially those working in unorganized sectors and the ones who are self-employed in urban centers away from their native places, after the lockdown declared in last year in various countries this section was affected the most," Justice Ananda Mohan added.

"In Modern time Human Rights are protected at different level namely in the International, National, and Regional Level. The independence of the Judiciary in each country is an utmost important factor for implementing the Convention on Human Rights. The systematic threat to the independence of the judiciary should be put on hold because the judiciary is the last line of defense for the preservation of the Human Right Convention. The countries should abolish the death penalties in numerous cases, the death penalties should be reserved for serious crimes, those involved in killings," said Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, President of The East African Court of Justice, while speaking on Human Rights.

Justice Michael Hantke Domas, Lawyer & Consultant, and Prof Armin Rosencranz, Dean at Jindal global university (New Delhi) were among the other dignitaries who participated in the webinar.

The two-day International Webinar will continue with Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice A M Khanwilkar from Supreme Court of India and International Judges from European Union, Sri Lanka, Brazil and USA would be taking part.

