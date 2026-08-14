PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], August 14: Giving fresh impetus to India's growing space ambitions and advancing the Viksit Bharat vision through innovation, indigenous space capabilities and a future-ready scientific workforce, Chandigarh University's Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCC) is all set to organise India's first university-led National Space Technology Conclave (NSTC) 2026 on August 17-18 at the University campus. The two-day conclave, being jointly organised in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Department of Space, Government of India will focus on the theme 'Emerging Space Technologies for India's Future Space Missions' and will provide students a direct platform to engage with 30 distinguished scientists, mission leaders and technologists from ISRO, IIST, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) with 10 CEOs and senior leaders from leading Indian space industries and start-ups. The conclave will feature five roundtables and space technology demonstrations, facilitating discussions on the technologies shaping India's next phase of space exploration and human spaceflight while inspiring the next generation of innovators to contribute to the nation's Viksit Bharat journey.

The conclave will feature Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Ashoka Chakra, Indian astronaut and Indian Air Force officer, as the Special Guest. Group Captain Shukla created history in June 2025 by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and participated in scientific experiments, marking a defining moment in the nation's space exploration journey. He has also been selected as one of the astronauts for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. Among the prominent space scientists and experts expected to participate are Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, Department of Space; Dr S Somnath, Former Chairman, ISRO; Dr Rajeev Jyothi, Director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe, Department of Space; Prof D Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor, IIST, Department of Space; Dr A Bharadwaj, Director, PRL, Department of Space; M Sankaran, Director, URSC, ISRO; Dr RP Singh, Director, IIRS, ISRO; and I S S Sarkar, Director, SAC, ISRO. The wider participation will include senior scientists, directors, project leaders, researchers, technologists, industry leaders and start-up representatives from across India's space sector.

A major outcome of the two-day conclave will be the 'Chandigarh University Declaration on Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047' which will bring together space scientists, institutional leaders and the Chandigarh University team to define the role and responsibilities of universities in contributing to India's space technology ambitions. The declaration is envisaged as a collaborative roadmap for strengthening the university participation in space technology education, research, innovation and industry collaboration, with its recommendations and outcomes proposed to be shared with the Prime Minister's Office. The initiative is aligned with the conclave's larger objective of strengthening collaboration among ISRO, IN-SPACe, NSIL, academia, industry and start-ups while creating new avenues for research, skill development, internships, employment and technology development.

Speaking about the significance of the conclave, Prof. (Dr) Eswar Sunkara, Senior Director, Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology, Chandigarh University, said, "For the first time, Chandigarh University is bringing together leading ISRO scientists, IIST, space agencies, astronauts and industry leaders on a common university platform to deliberate on what universities can contribute to India's space technology journey. The Chandigarh University Declaration on Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047 will define the roles and responsibilities of Chandigarh University and other universities in supporting the national space vision. Our objective is to build a systematic space technology hub with the support of ISRO, develop space-ready human resources and create capabilities in satellite development, payloads, launch technologies, data analysis and other emerging areas. The outcomes of these deliberations will provide a roadmap for CU's long-term contribution to India's space programme."

Prof. (Dr) Eswar Sunkara added, "The conclave will set out a strategic roadmap for establishing Chandigarh University as a premier national space technology hub in North India with the Kalpana Chawla Centre envisaged as the focal point for space technology research, innovation and capacity building. The proposed roadmap will explore areas including satellite development, satellite payloads, launch and mission technologies, reusable launch vehicle technologies, ground stations, space data analysis, artificial intelligence for space, space entrepreneurship and development of industry-ready human resources for the country's growing space sector." The proposed programme includes an inaugural session, expert talks, roundtable deliberations, a student space technology showcase, expert interaction and one-to-one mentoring, technical reviews and brainstorming sessions on areas including small satellite laboratories, payload development, ground stations, collaborative research and national funding.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)