Chandigarh University students buck the fear of pandemic; Bag record number of 5000+ placement offers for 2021 batch

Chandigarh [India], April 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): Chandigarh University has once again proved their leadership in campus placements in Northern India by clocking 5000+ job offers for the 2021 passing-out batch.

The global COVID-19 pandemic seems to have no effect as more than 500 multinational companies conducted virtual campus placement drives for the students of Engineering, MBA, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Bio-Technology, Architecture, and other programs.

While announcing the campus placements figures for the 2021 batch, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "As the economy picked-up after lockdown, the companies started rolling out their recruitment process which shifted to online mode this year". The number of offers for the girl's student drastically improved by 30 percent in comparison to the year 2020 as girl students accounted for more than 38 per cent of the total offers made for the 2021 passing out batch. The placement session for the 2021 batch kicked off in the month of July 2020 and within three months the University registered 1000+ job offers as 150+ companies had completed their recruitment process by then.

While giving details about the campus placements, Prof. Himani Sood, Sr. Vice-President, Chandigarh University said, "As the campus placements are still on, more than 350 core engineering branch companies have already selected students of Computer Sciences, IT, Electronics and Communication, Electrical, Mechanical, Automobile, Civil, Petroleum, Mechatronics, and Aerospace Engineering branches. The highest package for Engineering touched Rs 35 LPA which was offered by US-based MNC Arcesium for the CSE/IT branch students". Prof. Himani further added that, "There has been exponential growth in the number of companies offering packages of 10 LPA or more. The placement session 2021 saw 10 MNCs offering 25 LPA or more while till date there are 18 multinationals which have offered a package of 15 LPA or more". The average salary package offered to the students of Engineering has touched 8 LPA while that in the case of MBA students it has touched 7 LPA.

While I was studying Engineering, I had read about dream packages being offered to IIT students only but after getting 18.5 L.P.A offered by one of India's top IT company Nutanix it is clear that the knowledge-based learning imparted by the faculty of Chandigarh University is an important ingredient for success, said Aditya Sharma, a Computer Science Engineering student. I had always dream about working for top companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Chandigarh University Gharuan happens to be the only University in North India where I got the chance to sit for campus interviews for all my dream companies. Before getting finally selected by one of them, said Akshay Rohilla, a computer science engineering student selected by Microsoft.

Despite Covid, the placement cell of Chandigarh University managed to get a good number of core engineering branch companies and most of them conducted virtual campus placement drive. About 350 core Engineering branch companies selected students out of which 30+ companies came for Civil Engineering students, said Muthu Vel, selected by Pearce Service with an annual package of 5 lakhs. In the management domain, Siddharth Saihgal, an MBA student said, " I am thankful to my alma mater Chandigarh University that provided me an invigorating and career-focused learning environment". Siddharth further said, " The case study-based learning approach helped me in developing skills like Data Analytics and Financial Engineering. Possessing such skills helped in bagging job with Deloitte which offered me a package of Rs 7.9 L.P.A".

The number of Fortune-500 companies that have selected students from Chandigarh University has been 300 while 50+ companies from the Top-100 Indian Companies have conducted their recruitment process till date. Some of the global companies which have recruited students of the 2021 batch included Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Walmart, Deloitte, Bank of America, Hewlett Packard, Cisco while the top Indian recruiters include Wipro, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, L & T, Accenture, Flipkart, Hexagon, Birla soft.

"We have a comprehensive pre-placement training program which starts from the first year itself. The student undergoes comprehensive training which comprises of Aptitude, Communication and Technical Skills that prepares them for company-specific requirements" said Professor Himani. The University has also tie-up with India's leading skill assessment company, Aspiring Minds which regularly conducts AMCAT Examination to assess the performance of the students vis-a-vis the employability skills required by the industry, she added. "Students of final year, Batch 2021 at Chandigarh University also managed to grab 2000+ summer Internship offers offered by 480 companies during Covid period. The compensation in the form of stipend offered by the Multinational companies also clocked the record level of Rs 1 lakh per month which is 20 percent higher in comparison to the year 2020", added Professor Himani. Some of the global brands which offered hefty internship offers included Adobe, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, and Cognizant.

"Chandigarh University has maintained leadership in campus placements in the region for the past 5 years which is an endorsement to our academic model which is 100 per cent based on the inputs from Industry. The University offers Industry Collaborative programs in the emerging fields like AI and Machine Learning, Big Data and Data Analytics, Information Security, Cloud Computing in which the entire course curriculum is curated by Industry Experts which enhance the job prospects of the students," added Satnam Singh Sandhu. The academic session 2020-21 has been a year of achievements for Chandigarh University as the University received the prestigious NAAC A+ grade and CU also emerged as the leading University in the field of Research and Innovation for filing the highest number of 700 patents as per the rankings released by Office of Controller General of Patent Design and Trademarks.

