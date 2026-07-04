PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], July 4: Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, positioned as India's first AI-augmented multidisciplinary university, has introduced 17 new academic programmes from the 2026 academic session onward, including 5 postgraduate and 12 undergraduate courses across Engineering, Arts, Computer Applications, Sciences, Fashion, Law and Management. The expansion reflects the university's stated focus on aligning higher education with emerging industry needs and preparing students not only for degrees, but for technology-driven careers in a rapidly changing global environment. Designed as a campus that seeks to reimagine learning in the age of machine intelligence, the university says the new programmes are intended to help students build future-ready skills, adapt to changing workforce requirements and access global career opportunities. The larger academic approach is built around multidisciplinary learning, AI integration and industry relevance.

In addition to launching new programmes, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has expanded its industry-linked academic offerings through collaborations with AON for MBA in Strategic HR and Deloitte for BBA (Hons.) in Business Analytics. The university has also highlighted that it is already offering multiple industry-collaborative programmes with leading Indian and global partners in emerging domains. New Programmes Across Key Domains Engineering and Technology To address growing demand in advanced technology and automation, the university has introduced B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering, B.Tech in Robotics and Automation, and B.Tech (Hons.) CSE in IoT and AI. These programmes are designed to expose students to areas such as artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, smart systems and next-generation technologies.

The Aerospace Engineering curriculum is designed to include advanced themes such as machine learning, deep learning and digital twins, while integrating mechanical, electrical, electronics and computer engineering to support the development of smart machines and automated systems. The B.Tech (Hons.) CSE programme in IoT and AI is aimed at building capabilities in interconnected systems, data analytics, embedded systems and Industry 4.0 applications. The M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) is intended to strengthen advanced skills in big data, machine learning, predictive modelling and applied data analysis. Management and Business The university has also introduced an MBA in Human Resources with a focus on developing professionals who can align people strategy with organisational goals and respond to evolving workplace challenges. The programme is designed to emphasise experiential learning, industry engagement and practical exposure to tools such as R, SQL, Python and Tableau, while familiarising students with AI-driven business applications.

Computer Applications and AI In response to rising demand for digital and AI-enabled careers, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has launched BCA in AI and Machine Learning and MCA in Data Science. These programmes are positioned around machine learning, data analytics, cloud technologies, full-stack programming and AI applications, with exposure to tools and frameworks such as Python, TensorFlow and PyTorch. The MCA in Data Science is intended to combine conceptual depth with practical learning through datasets, live projects, analytics training, research and innovation exposure. Liberal Arts and Psychology The newly introduced BA (Hons.) Liberal Arts and BA (Hons.) Psychology programmes are aimed at strengthening critical thinking, communication, behavioural understanding and social awareness. The Liberal Arts curriculum is intended to support human-centred thinking in an AI-enhanced environment, while the Psychology programme is designed to cover areas such as clinical psychology, developmental psychology, neuropsychology and counselling, alongside contemporary themes including social media psychology, AI and psychology, and cyber psychology.

Hospitality, Aviation and Hotel Management The university has also expanded into service-sector education with B.Sc. programmes in Hospitality and Hotel Management and Airlines and Airport Management. These programmes are designed to prepare students for opportunities in hospitality, customer service, travel, aviation and airport operations through practical and industry-oriented learning. Science and Research Recognising growing opportunities in research and health sciences, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has introduced B.Sc. Microbiology and M.Sc. Biotechnology. The Biotechnology programme is positioned as a research-focused postgraduate course with emphasis on genomics, molecular biology, bioprocess technology and bioinformatics, while the Microbiology curriculum is designed to connect core scientific learning with practical application.

Legal Studies To strengthen advanced legal education, the university has introduced a one-year LL.M. programme with specialisation pathways in constitutional law, business law, criminal law and human rights. The programme is intended to prepare graduates for roles in legal practice, academia, judiciary-related work, corporate advisory and policymaking. Broader Academic Vision Through these 17 newly introduced programmes, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is seeking to position education as more than a degree-granting exercise. The broader institutional objective is to connect academic learning with employability, technology adoption, industry exposure and global readiness. In an environment where employers increasingly value adaptability, digital fluency and practical capability, such programme expansion reflects the growing shift toward future-oriented higher education.

Jai Inder Sandhu, Managing Director Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh said, "After getting over whelming response in first academic year itself, India's first AI-Augmented Multidisciplinary University, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has introduced 17 new academic programs from 2026 academic session, This New age industry aligned programs would be instrumental in nurturing future ready workforce in Emerging domains." The launch of these programmes reflects a larger attempt to align higher education with the realities of an economy increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, data, automation and multidisciplinary problem-solving. By expanding options across technology, management, sciences, humanities and law, the university aims to create a wider talent base for emerging industries in India and beyond.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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