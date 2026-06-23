PRNewswire Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23: To provide experiential learning to its students in media and filmmaking, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Film Society of India (FSI). As part of the collaboration, a Film Gurukul Studio would be established at the varsity campus to provide students with industry-oriented training, internship opportunities and hands-on exposure to filmmaking, workshops, masterclasses, exposure to live industry projects and guest lectures by FSI's network of filmmakers, media professionals and cultural practitioners. The MoU was signed between Chandigarh University's School of Media Studies and Film Society of India (FSI) recently in the presence of Dr. TP Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, and Dr. Durgesh Pathak, President, Film Society of India, among other senior officials of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the collaboration, CU Uttar Pradesh and FSI would jointly organize film festivals, media conclaves, screenings and cultural events that enrich the campus creative ecosystem. The agreement would also encourage collaborative research, publications and creative media projects of academic and cultural significance, nurturing an environment of entrepreneurship and innovation in media, entertainment and the creative arts sector. The MoU is also expected to open new opportunities for students interested in exploring careers in media, cinema, content creation and other creative domains. In a joint statement released by CU UP and FSI, officials mentioned that as part of the collaboration, students will have access to a range of short-term courses and specialized training programmes covering various aspects of filmmaking and media production. The programmes will combine theoretical knowledge with practical learning to help students develop a deeper understanding of storytelling, cinematography, editing, sound design, production processes and other critical aspects of the creative industries. The proposed Film Gurukul Studio is expected to serve as a dynamic learning space where students can engage in practical projects, receive mentorship from industry professionals and gain exposure to contemporary filmmaking practices.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "At Chandigarh University, we lay emphasis on providing experiential learning to our students by exposing them to live industry projects. The MoU signed between CU and FSI will go a long way in polishing the budding talent of Chandigarh University and transform them into future-ready professionals in media, art and entertainment industries. The programmes are intended to combine theoretical knowledge with practical training, enabling learners to gain deeper insights into the functioning of the creative and entertainment industries. Our students will no longer just read about cinema in textbooks; they will create it."

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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