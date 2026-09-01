PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Chandni Machines Limited (BSE: 542627), a company listed on BSE, is pleased to announce that it has commenced the implementation of its new project for manufacturing Aluminium Ingots at Kuvada GIDC, Rajkot, Gujarat. As part of its strategic expansion and diversification initiatives, the Company has taken significant steps towards establishing its aluminium ingot manufacturing facility and expects to commence trial production in September 2026, followed by commercial production from October 1, 2026, subject to receipt of the requisite statutory approvals and completion of commissioning activities. Key Project Developments The Company has already undertaken the following key initiatives: 1. Manufacturing Facility: The Company has leased an industrial factory building of approximately 22,000 sq. ft. at Kuvada GIDC, Rajkot, with an existing electricity connection of approximately 37 KW.

2. Capital Investment in Machinery: Orders for various machinery and equipment aggregating approximately ₹150 lakh have been placed, with the Company having made the requisite payments. 3. Machinery Installation: The machinery is scheduled to be received in phases commencing from September 2, 2026, with installation and deployment targeted for completion by approximately September 20, 2026. 4. Workers' Facilities: Construction of workers' quarters and washroom facilities has commenced to provide accommodation and essential facilities for approximately 50 workers. 5. Manpower: The Company has engaged approximately 30 workers on a contractual basis for production-related activities, with further manpower deployment planned in line with production requirements.

6. Regulatory Approvals: The Company has already applied for Consent to Operate from the relevant Pollution Control authorities and expects to receive the same by approximately September 10, 2026, subject to regulatory processing and approval. 7. Production Schedule: The Company is targeting commencement of trial production from September 20, 2026, followed by commencement of commercial production from October 1, 2026, subject to successful commissioning, regulatory approvals and other applicable conditions. Expected Production Capacity and Revenue Potential Upon stabilisation of operations, the Company expects the facility to produce approximately 300 tonnes of Aluminium Ingots per month. Based on the Company's current internal estimates, the project is expected to generate approximately ₹9.45 crore of monthly revenue, based on an indicative average realisation/cost assumption of approximately ₹315 per kg.

The Company currently estimates potential net profit of approximately ₹50 lakh per month once the operations reach the targeted level and stabilise. These estimates are based on current management assumptions and may vary depending on aluminium prices, raw-material costs, product realisations, production levels, operating expenses, market conditions and other factors. Expansion Plans The Company intends to further scale up the aluminium ingot manufacturing business and is evaluating a two-fold expansion of the proposed capacity by March 2027, subject to business performance, market conditions, availability of resources, regulatory approvals and the necessary investment requirements. The proposed expansion is expected to strengthen the Company's manufacturing capabilities and create a larger platform for its participation in the aluminium and non-ferrous metals value chain.

Management Commentary Mr. Jayesh R. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of Chandni Machines Limited, said: "The commencement of our aluminium ingot manufacturing project marks an important step in the Company's growth and diversification strategy. We have already made substantial progress towards establishing the facility, including securing the manufacturing premises, placing orders for machinery and equipment, initiating infrastructure development and mobilising manpower. We are targeting trial production from September 20, 2026 and commercial production from October 1, 2026, subject to completion of installation, commissioning and receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. The Company believes that the aluminium ingot business provides an attractive opportunity to build a scalable manufacturing operation. Our immediate focus is on establishing stable production, achieving targeted capacity utilisation and building a strong customer base. We are also evaluating a two-fold expansion by March 2027 as part of our broader growth strategy."

About Chandni Machines Limited Chandni Machines Limited is a company listed on the BSE Limited under Scrip Code 542627. The Company's registered office is located at T.V. Industrial Estate, S. K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is undertaking initiatives to expand and diversify its business operations, including the proposed aluminium ingot manufacturing project at Kuvada GIDC, Rajkot. Forward-Looking Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's proposed aluminium ingot manufacturing project, production schedules, expected revenues, profitability, capacity utilisation and future expansion plans. These statements are based on the Company's current plans, estimates, assumptions and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals, commissioning and operational risks, availability and cost of raw materials, aluminium prices, market demand, customer orders, financing requirements, changes in economic conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Actual results, performance and timelines may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements except as may be required under applicable laws and regulations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)