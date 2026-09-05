VMPL New Delhi [India], September 5: Strengthening its retail presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka and further expanding to Madhya Pradesh, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has announced the inauguration of its new Prime Store in Palus, Sangli district, on September 6, 2026. The new outlet marks the brand's 24th showroom and reflects its continued expansion strategy aimed at bringing premium jewellery offerings closer to customers across emerging markets. With a 200 years legacy, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has established itself as one of the most trusted jewellery brands, known for its craftsmanship, design innovation, and customer-centric approach. The launch of the Palus showroom is expected to enhance access to a wide range of gold, diamond, and silver jewellery collections for customers in and around the Palus area.

Located at Mahalakshmi Tower, near Dhondiraj Maharaj Temple, Tasgaon-Karad Road, Palus, the new Prime Store has been designed to offer a modern jewellery shopping experience, combining contemporary retail infrastructure with personalised customer service. The showroom will showcase an extensive portfolio of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs, catering to diverse consumer preferences, occasions, and styles. To celebrate the inauguration, the company has announced special launch offers to enhance customer engagement during the opening. Customers purchasing gold jewellery can avail themselves of a flat 30% discount on making charges, while diamond jewellery buyers can receive up to 100% off on making charges. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of a flat 30% discount on making charges for silver utensils and jewellery.

"The new showroom reflects our commitment to strengthening our customer reach while delivering a jewellery-buying experience built on trust, transparency, quality, and innovation. We remain focused on offering our customers a wide selection of jewellery, backed by superior craftsmanship and service excellence." - Director Siddharth Shah The launch comes at a time when organised jewellery retail continues to expand across Tier-II and Tier-III markets, with consumers increasingly seeking branded jewellery backed by quality assurance and transparent pricing. For established jewellery brands, expanding retail networks and strengthening local customer engagement are becoming important elements of their growth strategies. At Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, we are committed to providing exceptional quality, trust, and value with every purchase. Our jewellery is 100% HUID hallmarked, ensuring authenticity and purity, while our 100% value exchange policy on gold and diamond jewellery offers customers complete peace of mind. We offer certified diamonds and gemstones, along with silver priced strictly according to its purity. With exclusive designs across Gold, Diamond, Silver, and Gemstones, we bring together timeless craftsmanship and contemporary elegance. We are the heritage jeweller since 1827, our legacy is built on trust and excellence. We also provide free gold purity checks, jewellery polishing and repairing services, backed by unparalleled customer service to ensure a seamless and satisfying jewellery experience.

With the inauguration of its Palus Prime Store, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels aims to further deepen its connection with customers in western Maharashtra while strengthening its presence in the region's evolving jewellery retail landscape. Explore the full collection at CS Jewels. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)