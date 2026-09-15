VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Two hundred years ago, a small flame of trust was lit, and today it has grown into the magnificent banyan tree that is Chandukaka Saraf Jewels. Under the shade of this tree, countless family memories have been cherished, the warmth of thousands of relationships has been shared, and behind every piece of jewellery lies a priceless story woven with trust. Established in 1827, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has completed an illustrious journey spanning two centuries. Over this remarkable journey, times have changed, generations have changed, fashion has evolved, and jewellery designs have transformed. Yet, beyond all these changes, the trust of customers and the tradition of purity have remained unwavering.

This enduring trust, the unbreakable relationships built with customers, and the rich legacy of 200 years were celebrated in grand style at a spectacular event held at Laxmi Lawns, Manjari. The celebration beautifully brought together 200 years of tradition, the modernity of the present, and new dreams for the future. No matter how large an institution grows, its true stature is defined by the people who walk alongside it with dedication and loyalty. As part of Chandukaka Saraf Jewel's glorious 200-year journey, loyal employees who have devoted several years of their lives to the organisation were specially honoured. Employees who demonstrated outstanding performance were presented with cars and two-wheelers, while other employees were felicitated with silver articles in recognition of their contribution. For those who had devoted some of the most valuable years of their lives to the organisation, the institution placed the keys to cars and two-wheelers in their hands. What greater expression of gratitude could there be?

This unique recognition of employee loyalty stood out as a special gesture in Maharashtra's business landscape. The honour was not merely about gifts; it was a celebration of hard work, a tribute to loyalty, and a living expression of belonging - an affirmation that "You are one of us." The felicitation ceremony was further enhanced by a series of cultural performances, adding to the atmosphere of enthusiasm, joy, and togetherness. Speaking on the occasion, Director Atul Shah said, "Times have changed, generations have changed, and the forms of jewellery have evolved; but the trust placed in Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has never changed. This 200-year journey does not belong to us alone; it belongs to our customers and to every employee who has stood firmly beside us."

Speaking about the organisation's journey ahead, Director Siddharth Shah said, "We will certainly carry forward the tradition of purity and trust built over 200 years. At the same time, we now aspire to establish Chandukaka Saraf Jewels as a distinctive name for exceptional and innovative jewellery. This is our commitment for the next 200 years." Meanwhile, presenting the vision of "System ab aapki mutthi mein," Director Aditya Shah emphasised the extensive use of new-age technology across the business. He spoke about the organisation's intent to provide customers with services that are more seamless, faster, and increasingly customer-centric, in keeping with changing times.

The historic celebration was attended by Directors Atul Shah and Sangeeta Shah, along with Aditya Shah, Damini Shah, Siddharth Shah, and Ankita Shah. Employees, family members, well-wishers, and associates came together to make this landmark occasion even more memorable. Today, CS Jewels has expanded its network of jewellery stores across Pune, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The brand is also set to open a new jewellery showroom in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, in the near future. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)