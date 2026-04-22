VMPL New Delhi [India], April 22: On the occasion of Earth Day, SHWA, the public art platform transforming EV charging stations into cultural spaces, marks its first anniversary. Initiated by ChargeZone, one of India's leading electric vehicle charging infrastructure companies, SHWA reflects a growing commitment to integrating sustainability with art and public engagement. Over the past year, 10 SHWA installations have gone live and over 50 installations planned in FY26, including murals and redesigned instruction boards, the platform is expanding from standalone artworks to a broader, network-led intervention across EV corridors. While ChargeZone continues to scale its EV charging network to support cleaner mobility, SHWA acts as the experience layer across these sites--anchoring them in local culture and ecological context, and making sustainability more visible through art and place. Aligned with the spirit of Earth Day, which highlights the need for more conscious engagement with the environment, SHWA translates environmental themes into everyday infrastructure

Spanning multiple states and high-traffic routes, SHWA is gradually building a distributed public art presence across India's highway network, rather than being limited to a single city or site. Through large-scale murals and installations, SHWA integrates themes of biodiversity, water conservation and food systems into charging hubs, turning them into spaces that reflect local ecology and regional identity while creating meaningful engagement for travellers. The initiative is currently live across key corridors including the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route (Suryapet, Pullur, Rajahmundry), Chennai-Bengaluru (Vellore, Chittoor, Krishnagiri, Ambur), Chennai-Villupuram (Villupuram), Vadodara-Bharuch/Mumbai (Karjan), and Delhi-Chandigarh (Ambala)--creating a growing network of charging sites where infrastructure, sustainability and public art come together.

The initiative brings together a set of emerging artists and collectives whose practices engage with ecology, identity and public space, including Aravani Artist Collective, Mounica Tata, Elwin Charly, Trespassers, A Kill 108 Collective, Sadhna Prasad, Paperplane Studio, Neha Shetty and Sayan Mukherjee,with each installation developed in response to its local context, surrounding ecology and community narratives, Commenting on the initiative, Devbrat Hariyani said, "As EV infrastructure expands, we see an opportunity to build spaces that go beyond functionality. Over the past year, SHWA has helped us integrate art and sustainability into our charging network in a way that reflects local contexts. Through SHWA, we are integrating art and sustainability into our charging network to reflect local contexts and create more meaningful public spaces. With plans to scale significantly, we aim to make our stations not just accessible, but culturally relevant and environmentally conscious."

By blending infrastructure with culture and sustainability, SHWA reflects a new approach to EV ecosystems in India--where charging stations double as public spaces that inform, engage, and connect communities. About ChargeZone ChargeZone is India's largest EV charging network and among the few global players with fully integrated tech and engineering capabilities to build and scale high-speed charging networks for electric cars, buses, and trucks. Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company specializes in high-speed, smart-grid-enabled charging infrastructure across enterprise and retail segments. With over 13,500 charging points at 1,200+ locations in India and the UAE, ChargeZone is on a mission to establish one million charging points, driving India's EV revolution through scalable, interoperable, and sustainable infrastructure.

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