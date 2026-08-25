PNN Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25: Charms India is set to redefine premium residential living with the launch of Charms Regalis, an upcoming landmark residential project in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. Designed for families who seek spacious homes, elegant architecture, and a future-ready lifestyle, the project offers thoughtfully planned 3BHK and 4 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension with modern amenities and superior construction quality. As demand for luxury homes in Ghaziabad continues to rise, Raj Nagar Extension has become one of the fastest-growing residential destinations in Delhi-NCR. With seamless connectivity, expanding infrastructure, and excellent social amenities, the location has emerged as a preferred choice for both end-users and investors. Charms Regalis is poised to become one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in Raj Nagar Extension, offering an ideal combination of comfort, convenience, and long-term investment potential.

A Landmark Residential Development by Charms India With 25+ years of experience in delivering quality developments, Charms India continues its commitment to creating homes that combine architectural excellence with practical living. Charms Regalis has been envisioned as a premium high-rise residential community that caters to the aspirations of modern homebuyers. The project features two iconic residential towers - Tower A and Tower B - rising 26 floors high, creating a striking skyline in Raj Nagar Extension. Project Highlights: * Project Name: Charms Regalis * Developer: Charms India * Location: Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad * Configuration: Premium 3 BHK & 4 BHK Apartments * Towers: 2 (Tower A & Tower B)

* Height: 26 Floors * Tower A: 9 Apartments Per Floor * Tower B: 11 Apartments Per Floor * Total Inventory: 500+ Premium Residences * Spacious 8-Foot Wide Balconies * Premium Lifestyle Amenities * Contemporary High-Rise Architecture Every aspect of Charms Regalis has been planned to deliver an elevated lifestyle where luxury meets functionality. Spacious 3BHK and 4 BHK Flats in Raj Nagar Extension Homebuyers today expect more than just additional square footage--they seek intelligently designed spaces that enhance everyday living. Charms Regalis answers this need by offering spacious residences with efficient layouts, abundant natural light, and excellent ventilation. The project offers premium 3BHK and 4 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension, designed to accommodate the evolving needs of modern families. Large living spaces, thoughtfully planned bedrooms, stylish kitchens, and expansive balconies create homes that are both elegant and practical.

One of the defining features is the 8-foot spacious balcony, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views, fresh air, and a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. Modern High-Rise Living Designed for Comfort Charms Regalis has been designed to offer residents an exceptional lifestyle within a well-planned gated community. The elegant towers feature modern architecture, premium entrance lobbies, landscaped surroundings, and carefully planned common spaces that promote community living. With more than 500 premium residential units, the project creates a vibrant neighbourhood while maintaining privacy and exclusivity for every homeowner. The combination of efficient floor planning and premium design ensures that each apartment maximizes space, comfort, and functionality.

Premium Lifestyle Amenities for Every Generation Charms Regalis is planned to offer a wide range of lifestyle amenities that support recreation, wellness, and family living. Residents can enjoy thoughtfully designed spaces that encourage relaxation, fitness, and social interaction. Some of the planned lifestyle features include: * Grand Clubhouse * Swimming Pool * Fully Equipped Gymnasium * Landscaped Green Areas * Children's Play Zone * Indoor Games * Multipurpose Hall * Jogging & Walking Tracks * Yoga and Meditation Areas * Senior Citizen Seating Spaces * Dedicated Sports Facilities * 24x7 Security & CCTV Surveillance These amenities are designed to provide a balanced lifestyle where every member of the family can enjoy comfort and convenience. Prime Location in Raj Nagar Extension

Location remains one of the strongest advantages of Charms Regalis. The project enjoys excellent connectivity to major roads and important destinations across Delhi-NCR. Raj Nagar Extension has witnessed remarkable infrastructure development over the past decade, making it one of Ghaziabad's most promising residential hubs. Wide roads, educational institutions, hospitals, shopping destinations, and commercial developments have significantly enhanced the area's livability. Residents of Charms Regalis will benefit from smooth connectivity to: * Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-9) * Meerut Road (NH-34) * Hindon Elevated Road Ram Setu * Eastern Peripheral Expressway * Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) * Noida * Delhi * Ghaziabad Railway Station * Hindon Airport The strategic location ensures shorter travel times while enhancing future property appreciation.

Why Raj Nagar Extension is Emerging as a Preferred Investment Destination Real estate experts continue to identify Raj Nagar Extension as one of the most promising residential investment corridors in NCR. Continuous infrastructure improvements, increasing employment opportunities, and growing demand for quality housing have contributed to strong appreciation prospects. For buyers searching for an upcoming project in Raj Nagar Extension, Charms Regalis offers the advantage of investing in a premium residential community backed by an established developer. The demand for larger homes has also increased significantly, making 3BHK and 4 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension an attractive option for both end-users and investors looking for long-term value.

Charms India Continues to Build Trust Through Quality Developments Over the years, Charms India has established a reputation for delivering thoughtfully designed residential and commercial developments. The company focuses on quality construction, customer satisfaction, strategic locations, and modern architectural design. With Charms Regalis, the developer aims to create another landmark destination that reflects its commitment to innovation, premium living, and sustainable urban development. Why Homebuyers Should Consider Charms Regalis Charms Regalis offers a compelling combination of location, design, and lifestyle, making it one of the most exciting upcoming projects in Raj Nagar Extension. Key Highlights: * Premium residential project by Charms India * 26-floor twin tower development

* Tower A with 9 apartments per floor * Tower B with 11 apartments per floor * 500+ premium residences * Spacious 3BHK and 4 BHK apartments * Elegant 8-foot wide balconies * Modern architecture * Premium clubhouse and lifestyle amenities * Excellent connectivity across Delhi-NCR * Ideal for end-users and investors * Strong appreciation potential in Raj Nagar Extension Experience the Future of Premium Living Charms Regalis represents more than just a residential address--it offers an opportunity to experience a lifestyle defined by spacious homes, contemporary architecture, and a thriving community in one of Ghaziabad's fastest-growing locations. Whether you are looking for your dream home or planning a long-term investment, Charms Regalis by Charms India offers an excellent opportunity to own a premium residence in Raj Nagar Extension.

For project updates, floor plans, pricing, and booking information, visit www.charmsindia.com or connect with the Charms India sales team. Website: www.charmsindia.com Sales Enquiry: +91 8882-134-134 , 8130283276 Charms Regalis by Charms India - Premium Living, Modern Design, and Exceptional Value in Raj Nagar Extension. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)