VMPL New Delhi [India], August 3: Defending champions Delhi Sharks and Chennai Falcons won their respective matches on the second day of Season 3 of JetSynthesys' Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) to displace Kolkata Hawks at the top of the points table. Both teams are on six points apiece. In the opening match of the day, Sara Tendulkar's Mumbai Grizzlies stamped their class all over Kolkata Hawks, owned by Sonu Nigam, with a 24-run victory. Batting first, Mumbai posted 62/1 before bowling Kolkata out of the game. This was the first defeat of the season for Kolkata. In the second match of the day, Chennai got the better of Gujarat Wolves. Gujarat were off to a steady start with 15 runs in the first over but Chennai roared back into the game with a wicket off the second delivery of the next over. The fourth over turned out to be a nightmare for Gujarat as Chennai picked up two wickets. The Falcons kept up the pressure in the last over as the Wolves finished their innings at 43/4.

Chennai gave their chase an explosive start, smashing the Gujarat bowling to all corners of the ground. Although the Wolves managed to claim a wicket in the third over, it hardly affected the Chennai batting as the Falcons claimed a well deserved four-wicket win with more than a over to go. The third match saw Suneil Shetty's Pune Stallions lose their first wicket in the opening over. Delhi Sharks continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals as Pune finished their innings at 54/4. Delhi came under pressure early in the chase with Pune claiming a wicket in the opening over before producing an economical second over. However, Delhi held their nerves to carve out a four-wicket win.

The next match saw Chennai Falcons take on Hyderabad Rhinos. Batting first, Chennai took control with an opening stand of 62 runs which came in just 4 overs. Two wickets fell in the last over as Chennai finished with a formidable total of 78/3. It proved to be a bridge too far for Hyderabad as they could manage 62/4, handing Chennai a 16-run win. Gujarat came back for a second time in the day in the fifth match of the day, but failed to get over the line after scoring 56/3 as Bengaluru Bangers lost little sweat to overhaul the target with an over and four wickets to spare.

The sixth match of the day witnessed a Maharashtra derby with Pune setting a new record for the opening partnership this season with a massive total of 79/0, which is also the highest score for the current season. In response, Mumbai could only manage 62/4. In the final match of the day, Delhi rode on Akshat Koundal's scintillating unbeaten 55 off just 17 balls, anchoring a commanding 58-run opening stand as they posted 83/2 in their five overs. Hyderabad came up with a thrilling chase but fell short by 16 runs, losing four wickets along the way. Standings After Day 2:

Coming Up Next on Day 3: * Bengaluru Badgers vs Chennai Falcons * Gujarat Wolves vs Hyderabad Rhinos * Delhi Sharks vs Chennai Falcons * Mumbai Grizzlies vs Bengaluru Badgers * Hyderabad Rhinos vs Pune Stallions * Delhi Sharks vs Mumbai Grizzlies * Kolkata Hawks vs Pune Stallions Played on Real Cricket™, which has crossed 400 million lifetime downloads, GEPL Season 3 features a ₹3.1 crore prize pool and is broadcast live in India on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Khel, streamed on JioHotstar, while making its international debut across the United States and Canada through Willow TV's FAST and direct-to-consumer platforms. Watch the matches live on JioHotstar every day from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM:

https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/esports/tournaments/global-e-cricket-premier-league Catch the highlights from Match Day 2 here: https://youtu.be/4cEep1baIWM?si=1xYF6N96nk2A7K19 About GEPL: The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), launched by JetSynthesys, is the World's Only Franchise-Based E-Cricket League, bridging the gap between cricket, esports, and entertainment. The league offers a unique platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent while engaging millions of fans across India and beyond. About JetSynthesys: JetSynthesys is a global leader in digital entertainment and technology, specialising in video gaming & esports, and creators & experiences. With a reach spanning 180 countries and millions of users, JetSynthesys is committed to building innovative ecosystems where technology, video gaming, and entertainment converge. Founded in 2014 by Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys continues to redefine digital experiences while championing inclusivity and engagement across its platforms.

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