VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31: G. Harihara Arun Somasankar, an international lawyer and author from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has been recognized as an 'IBR Achiever' by the India Book of Records. The recognition acknowledges his appointment as the Legal Advisor to the International Criminal Court Bar Association (ICCBA), Netherlands, marking a significant milestone in a legal career that spans criminal, civil and constitutional law, along with engagement in international legal matters. Born on July 17, 1990, G. Harihara Arun Somasankar has built a professional journey that combines courtroom practice, public service, legal advisory work and academic engagement. The 'IBR Achiever' recognition adds another chapter to his career and acknowledges his appointment to an international professional association.

According to the official confirmation issued by the India Book of Records, his claim was finalized under the title 'IBR Achiever' following a verification process conducted by its Editorial Board. The recognition is based on his appointment as Legal Advisor to the International Criminal Court Bar Association, reflecting his growing engagement with international legal systems and professional networks. Over the course of his legal career, G. Harihara Arun Somasankar has developed experience across a range of areas, including criminal, civil and constitutional law. He has also served as a Government Advocate and Prosecutor for the State of Tamil Nadu, where he handled complex and high-stakes legal matters. His professional responsibilities included cases involving serious criminal offences, offences against the State and matters of significant public importance.

His work in the legal profession has also included representation of important public institutions. Among them is the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, one of the prominent educational and medical institutions in the state. He has also appeared in several high-profile cases involving prominent public figures, contributing to matters that have attracted considerable legal and public attention. His legal reasoning and interpretative approach have received recognition from the Hon'ble High Court of Madras, reflecting the professional depth and legal understanding he has developed through his practice. Alongside his work within India, his association in a legal advisory capacity with international criminal law demonstrates his interest in global legal systems, international justice and legal policy.

The appointment as Legal Advisor to the International Criminal Court Bar Association represents an important development in this broader professional journey. In an increasingly interconnected legal environment, international associations provide platforms for professional exchange, collaboration and engagement with legal perspectives that extend across national jurisdictions. The India Book of Records recognition highlights this particular professional accomplishment. The organization, in its communication confirming the title, stated that the claim had undergone a process of verification involving examination of submitted evidence and consultation with its records database. Following this process, G. Harihara Arun Somasankar was officially recognized under the title of 'IBR Achiever'.

Beyond his professional practice, his academic journey has also contributed to his legal development. He is a graduate of ILS Law College, Pune, and has pursued advanced legal studies and international programs associated with institutions such as Stanford University, the University of Oxford and Cardiff University. During his academic association with Cardiff University, he was also elected as a Students' Union Representative, reflecting his involvement beyond formal legal studies. His academic experiences have exposed him to diverse legal perspectives and international educational environments, complementing his professional work in India and his engagement with global legal systems. While law remains central to his professional identity, G. Harihara Arun Somasankar has also established himself as an author. His literary work reflects another dimension of his personality and demonstrates an ability to move beyond the structured world of legal arguments into the space of creative expression.

He is the author of Earthman: The Defender of the World and My Little Princess. Through these works, he explores storytelling while maintaining a professional career in the demanding field of law. His journey as both a lawyer and author reflect an unusual combination of legal intellect and creative imagination. The recognition by the India Book of Records therefore comes at a stage in his career marked by professional diversity. His work has included public prosecution, representation of institutions, appearances in significant cases, legal engagement with international criminal law and creative authorship. For aspiring lawyers and young professionals, his journey also illustrates the evolving possibilities within the legal profession. A career in law today can extend beyond conventional courtroom practice into areas such as international associations, advisory roles, policy engagement, academic programs and global professional networks.

G. Harihara Arun Somasankar's professional journey demonstrates how experience developed at the state and national level can lead to opportunities for wider international engagement. From serving as Government Advocate and Prosecutor for the State of Tamil Nadu to engaging with international criminal law and being appointed to an advisory role associated with an international legal body, his career reflects a continuing expansion of professional responsibilities. The 'IBR Achiever' title serves as recognition of this important accomplishment and the appointment that forms its basis. It also places his achievement within a wider narrative of Indian legal professionals increasingly participating in international institutions and professional platforms.

As the legal profession continues to evolve in response to globalization, technology and increasing cross-border cooperation, professionals with experience across multiple areas of law are likely to play an increasingly important role. G. Harihara Arun Somasankar's journey across criminal, civil and constitutional practice, public service, international legal engagement and authorship reflects this multidimensional approach. For the Chennai-based international lawyer and author, the recognition as an 'IBR Achiever' marks a notable professional milestone. It acknowledges his appointment as Legal Advisor to the International Criminal Court Bar Association while also bringing attention to a career shaped by legal practice, public responsibility, academic engagement and creative expression.

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