Chennais Amirta Bags 'The Best Institution in Hotel Management' Award at The Times Education Icons 2021-2022

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM), a premier hospitality education institution of South India, bagged the Times of India Group's, 'Times Education Icons 2021-2022 - (https://chennaisamirta.com) Best Institution in Hotel Management' award, under the 'Best in Academy and Institution' category. The award was given by renowned Indian cricketer T. Natarajan at an event held in the city recently.
The primary objective of the Times Education Icons 2021-2022 research is to identify and recognize the top educational institutions in Chennai. Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management goes beyond proving its excellence in the field of Hotel Education, academics and placements, in addition to empowering the youngsters to be financially independent, even before they earn their degrees.
Speaking on the occasion, R. Boomee Naathan, Chairman, CAIIHM, said, "We are extremely delighted to receive the prestigious Times Education Icons Award 2021-2022 for being the Best Institution in Hotel Management in Chennai. The award stands as a testimony, not only for our excellence in Hotel Education but also for fostering academia-industry collaboration. With over 3000 students pursuing hospitality management courses on a single campus, we are proud that 400 plus students have found robust placements in star properties across our country and three of them have been selected for a five-star property in Turkey, this year."
Accolades
Appreciated for providing quality education of global standards, CAIIHM has been grooming over 8000 students across three campuses, where the students have won 165 National and International awards across various competitions, thus bringing glory to the institution. CAIIHM received the most prestigious 'NIMCARE' World Health Award of excellence in 2017, from the then President of India, Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee.
Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management offers a contemporary, international curriculum at an affordable cost. The institution has expanded its footprint with 10 admission offices across the 5 southern states and 3 world-class campuses in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The institution has over 500 staffs including expert academicians and efficient administrators. An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Educational Institution, Chennais Amirta has been bestowed with numerous national and international accolades for its innovative education methodology and performance in competitions. The curriculum is designed with practical-oriented classes and specialized industrial exposure training which old students to match industrial standards and secure positions at top-level hotels worldwide. The Diploma and Degree Certificates are offered by world-renowned universities including Osmania University, Singhania University, Alagappa University and IPD - OUM -Malaysia.
CAIIHM seeks to deliver part-time jobs and placements for the needy and deserving students. The institution provides qualitative industrial exposure training to students in leading star properties in and around the country. Additionally, eligible students are given opportunities to pursue Industrial Training in foreign countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Mauritius, Singapore, Dubai and Turkey.
For more details, please visit: (https://chennaisamirta.com).
