Chennais Amirta celebrated Holi in style, showcase spirit with culinary delights from hospitality industry

You would like to read
- Chennais Amirta Bags 'The Best Institution in Hotel Management' Award at The Times Education Icons 2021-2022
- Hyderabad's Hotel Management Students Get a Robust Start with Lucrative Job Placements in Leading Star Properties
- Get naturally high this Holi with refreshing healthy smoothies by Drunken Monkey
- OYO offers stays at a flat price of INR 499 for Holi weekend
- Mingout: This Indian Dating app just made Holi possible in the Metaverse
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chengalpattu Campus of Chennais Amirta International Institution of Hotel Management (CAIIHM) - South India's most reputed Hotel Management Institution, celebrated Holi in style, mixing the festival of colours with the spirit of culinary delights. The students and staffs of each department let their creative juices flow with innovative projects, flaunting the uniqueness of their specialization.
The Holi celebrations at the campus with about 1000 students featured a prayer for global peace and unity, cultural events, and of course, throwing and smearing of colors, without which Holi is not complete. However, what made Holi at Chennais Amirta, the Best Hotel Management College, unique was the participation of each of its departments in a way that exemplified the skills of the students in all hospitality domains including food production, food & beverage, and housekeeping.
The students and staffs of the food production team prepared different varieties of food using rice and pulses, while those from the carving department produced artistic carvings on vegetables, fruits and dry ice. The cynosure of all eyes was the glass pyramid with vivid food colours and serums with dry ice smoke, made by the students of the service department. The display of different varieties of pizza and colourful sub roll bread by the bakery department added the right blend of flavour and fragrance, a quintessential feature of any culinary campus.
Talking about the festival, R Boomee Naathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, said, "Holi is an ancient Hindu festival, but it is an inclusive festival which is also known as the festival of spring, colours, and love. Our campus caters to students from all over India. Hence, we make sure that we do not miss out on any festival and tradition that celebrates the goodwill and the culture of the country. Celebrating festivals like Holi also offers an opportunity for us to make our students understand the prominence of food and hospitality in our culture, tradition, and society."
As part of the Holi celebrations, blowing of Chinese lanterns, water balloons, speeches on Holi, cultural events like classical dance, and pot breaking games were organised. (https://chennaisamirta.edu.in/) Chennais Amirta offers various diploma, UG and PG courses in Hotel Management, Catering and Hotel Administration, has branches in three metro cities - Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Holi was celebrated across all the campuses in these three cities.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor