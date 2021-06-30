You would like to read
- India's first most affordable E-vehicles ready to be launched next month
- CNB Car of the Year, Motorcycle of the Year Announced at 2021 carandbike Awards
- India's most sought-after automotive awards - 'Indian Car of the Year' & 'Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2021' recognize innovation and excellence in the industry
- TVS Motor Company launches the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - The 'Most Powerful' motorcycle in its class
- TVS Motor Company's two-wheeler export clocks 100,000 unit milestone
Chhattisgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chhattisgarh-based EV manufacturer RedMoto XEV, says the wait is over.
The pre-booking will start from 1st of July. The Link will be uploaded in their website soon, with the pre-booking amount as low as 4999/-.
There will be limited number of bookings as of now. The tentative delivery date will be 3 months from the date of Booking. RedMoto is Planning to dispatch the first lot of pre-booking by 2nd of November 2021, which happens to be the day of Dhanteras. The first few lucky entries will be able to have the vehicle by Dhanteras.
For a proper decision making RedMoto will launch videos in their social media channels such as YouTube Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn Page with a complete description and walkthrough of the vehicle. The prebooking of the scooters will start from 1st of July for which the delivery time will be 3 months for the Models named R1X and R3X, they are city commuting scooters.
For the motorcycle variant R5X the wait is a bit more the waiting period for the motorcycle is 6 months it will be delivered by 1st January 2022. R5X is the most affordable complete motorcycle in India as of Now whose price band is approx. 89999/-.
The prices will be updated in their website before pre-booking.
RedMoto is planning to put display and test rides of the EVs in Cities like Ranchi, Raipur, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Bhubaneshwar, New Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Noida, Pune, Chennai and Bangalore.
The dealer network will be in place, by the time the first lot of vehicles are delivered.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor