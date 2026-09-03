VMPL New Delhi [India], September 2: Chief Justice of India inaugurates 24x7 Automated locker facility at Supreme Court of India. Bank of Maharashtra has introduced a state-of-the-art 24x7 Automated Locker Facility at the Supreme Court of India, reaffirming its commitment to providing secure, innovative and premium banking solutions for clients at the apex court. The facility was inaugurated by Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant in the presence of other Hon'ble Justices of the Supreme Court. Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Mr Sanjay Lohiya, was also present on the occasion. Speaking at the occasion, Mr Lohiya appreciated the Bank's initiative of introducing an automated locker facility at the Supreme Court of India and said that the facility would significantly enhance convenience and security for the users.

The launch marks another milestone in Bank of Maharashtra's continued efforts to offer best-in-class banking services and innovative solutions. Following the inauguration of its state-of-the-art branch at the Supreme Court, the Bank has continued to introduce technology-led services designed around the needs of the various constituents of the Supreme Court. "We are committed to bringing the best-in-class banking experience to our customers by combining technology, security and convenience", said Nidhu Saxena, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra. We are proud to introduce this automated locker facility at the Supreme Court of India, which is being launched for the first time by a Public Sector Bank in India. This facility gives 'Convenience of Anytime Lockers' with a USP that 'Lockers Comes to You' and it is as easy as 'Using an ATM'. The safety of our customers is our foremost priority and this facility has been designed to provide the highest levels of security while ensuring a seamless and convenient experience."

He further added, "The facility offers 24x7 access through a robust three-layer authentication through facial recognition, card authentication and PIN verification, every step designed to ensure enhanced security without compromising on convenience. Once authenticated, the automated robotic system retrieves the locker and delivers it to the customer in a private cabin, ensuring both privacy and a premium banking experience." The automated lockers, imported from Japan, combine advanced robotics with precision engineering to deliver a modern and secure locker experience. The automated retrieval mechanism eliminates the need for conventional manual locker handling, while the controlled private cabin ensures confidentiality and privacy during locker access.

With the introduction of this technology-driven facility, Bank of Maharashtra continues to strengthen its position as a progressive public sector bank committed to innovation, customer-centricity and technology-led transformation, bringing differentiated banking solutions to customers across diverse segments. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)