Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja 2020

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, will inaugurate the Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja on 15 October 2020. Last year also the Chief Minister had chosen Manicktala Chaltabagan as one of the first Pujas for formal inauguration.

This year, the Puja inauguration would be done virtually due to the corona pandemic and in compliance with the social distancing protocols. Member of Parliament, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, and Smita Bakshi, MLA, along with industrialist Hari Mohan Bangur, popular actress Rituparna Sengupta, film director Arindam Sil, would be present along with other dignitaries for the inauguration.

"We are delighted. It is a great honour for us that the Chief Minister would inaugurate Manicktala Chaltabagan Durga Puja this year as well and we are already geared up to follow safety and hygiene protocols for organizing the Puja in the wake of the pandemic. Manicktala Chaltabagan Durga Puja Committee has already put in place a team of volunteers who have been especially trained to stringently follow and implement social distancing norms and adhere to the hygiene protocols in order to ensure a safe Puja," said Sundeep Bhutoria, Chairman, Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja Committee.

The looming threat of corona has cast its impact on the Puja physically but has greatly enhanced the spiritual aspect a lot this year. Chaltabagan Durga Puja has always come up with innovative ideas projected in themes and has also engaged in various social welfare activities during the Pujas including helping the marginalized and providing medical assistance to the needy.

This year Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja Committee has elected Ashok Jaiswal as the new President following the demise of Sri Lakhichand Jaiswal who was the president for over 70 years. Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja has been celebrated since 1943. The Puja has maintained its unique artistic identity by presenting new themes that are beautiful, innovative, and environment-friendly.

