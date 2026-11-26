PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26: China has added a CAR-T cell therapy to its national basic medical insurance drug list for the first time, and the negotiated price has fallen by about 78%, from RMB 1.29 million to roughly RMB 289,000 (about USD 43,000) per dose. The November 14, 2026 decision covers Carteyva (relmacabtagene autoleucel), a CD19-directed therapy from JW Therapeutics for selected relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas, and takes effect on January 1, 2027. CancerFax, an international cancer treatment navigation and patient-support platform, noted the decision raises a practical question for Indian families: does it apply to them? As China adds a CAR-T therapy to national insurance and widens commercial coverage to include the first solid-tumor CAR-T product, CancerFax explains what the price change does and does not mean for Indian and international patients.

Company and media reports attribute the reduction largely to domestic production of key raw materials, and patients enrolled in China's national insurance are expected to pay under RMB 100,000 (about USD 15,000) for the product after reimbursement. China also expanded its commercial health insurance innovative drug list to 28 medicines, including satricabtagene autoleucel (satri-cel), a Claudin18.2-directed CAR-T therapy approved in June 2026 for selected advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers and reported as the first CAR-T approved for a solid tumor. For international patients, the answer is not automatic. Reimbursement applies to people enrolled in China's national scheme, and international patients should not assume they qualify for it or for the same price. The figure above is the price of the CAR-T product, not the cost of treatment, which also includes cell collection, lymphodepleting chemotherapy, inpatient monitoring, management of side effects such as cytokine release syndrome, and follow-up. Whether and how the revised price applies to international patients should be confirmed in writing with each treating hospital, as per CancerFax.

The pricing news arrives as research in China moves beyond CD19 and BCMA targets. In a single-centre phase 2 study of 37 patients with multiple myeloma who had progressed after BCMA-directed CAR-T, GPRC5D-directed CAR-T produced an overall response rate of 84% (The Lancet Haematology, 2025). Donor-derived CD7 CAR-T has been studied in relapsed T-cell leukemia and lymphoma (Blood, 2025), and dual-target products, such as BCMA and GPRC5D, are in early trials. In the randomized phase 2 trial behind satri-cel, median progression-free survival was 3.25 months versus 1.77 months with physician's choice of treatment. Institutions active in CAR-T research and treatment include the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Peking University Cancer Hospital and the Institute of Hematology and Blood Diseases Hospital. Several of these approaches remain investigational, and trial participation depends on protocol criteria, site availability and medical eligibility.

CancerFax has coordinated hospital evaluation for patients with both blood cancers and solid tumors. Two anonymized cases are shared with patient or family consent. An adult patient with relapsed multiple myeloma was referred, after record review and hospital evaluation, for CAR-T therapy at a leading cancer hospital in China and achieved a complete response, which the treating team continues to monitor. An adult patient with advanced gastrointestinal cancer, who had been told to expect a few months of survival, was evaluated for Claudin18.2-directed CAR-T therapy and survived about one year after treatment. Individual outcomes depend on disease biology and are not typical or guaranteed.

"A lower list price is welcome news, but it is not the same as a lower bill for every patient," said Sandeep Kumar Wamne, Founder and CEO, CancerFax. "Insurance in China applies to people enrolled in its national scheme, so international families need written, hospital-confirmed pricing, a proper eligibility review, and honest information about what CAR-T can and cannot do. That clarity is what we try to provide." CancerFax does not provide treatment or decide eligibility. It helps families organize medical records, obtain specialist opinions, understand which hospital programs and CAR-T products may be relevant to a specific diagnosis and biomarker profile, and coordinate cost estimates, travel documentation, translation, admission and follow-up with hospital teams. Patients are encouraged to stay in close contact with their treating oncologists in India throughout.

Families can read CancerFax's guide to CAR-T cell therapy in China, which covers eligibility, the treatment process and current cost information, and can submit medical records for an initial navigation review. About CancerFax CancerFax is an international cancer treatment navigation and patient-support platform that helps patients and families understand potential treatment pathways, obtain medical opinions, communicate with hospitals and coordinate aspects of cross-border care. CancerFax does not provide medical treatment or make clinical decisions. Diagnosis, treatment selection and patient eligibility remain the responsibility of qualified physicians and authorized hospitals. Disclaimer CancerFax is an international patient-navigation and support platform. It does not provide medical diagnosis, treatment or medical advice and does not replace consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Treatment availability, suitability, eligibility, risks, benefits, costs and outcomes vary by patient, hospital, jurisdiction and clinical circumstances. Some therapies discussed may be investigational or available only through approved clinical trials. All treatment decisions are made by qualified physicians and authorized hospitals, and no treatment outcome or hospital acceptance is guaranteed. Information is current as of the release date. Prices cited are publicly reported negotiated prices for one product and are not quotations; costs for international patients are subject to hospital assessment. Named institutions are examples of centers active in CAR-T research and are not necessarily affiliated with CancerFax.

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