Chirag Tyagi leads the Uttarkhand team as they come out as runner up during the T10 National Championship 2021

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/SRV Media): Formed on 13th January 2021, the T-10 Cricket Association was established under specific guidelines to create a new short-format cricket league.
The association currently houses the membership of over 12 teams from across the regions of northern India.
Conducted at the northern district cricket ground in Greater Noida at the Uttar Pradesh T-10 Cricket Association, the Uttarakhand team played in Pool B against Bihar, Bundelkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Mumbai from 3rd August to 7th August.
The team had displayed excellent gameplay throughout the league under the captainship of Chirag Tyagi. Known for his charismatic leadership, the all-rounder had led the team to emerge as runner-up, winning 4 out of 5 matches with their final match against Rajasthan on 6th August.
The Uttarakhand team consists of captain Chirag Tyagi and players, Aryan Rana, Aman Singh, Alok Ranjan, Aman Patel, Arun Dabas, Aarib, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Jaiswal, and Satpal.
The advisor of the T-10 Cricket Association, Vijay Pal Tyagi, had announced the batsman, Arun Abas, was awarded for obtaining the highest number of runs during the game with dynamic gameplay earning the team a total of 98 runs from 28 balls in his innings.
The first T-10 competition was between 12 teams divided into separate pools of Pool A and Pool B with 6 teams in each pool. The inaugural match played from 4th April to 8th April, was between the teams of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra, Delhi, and Purvanchal.
The new T-10 Cricket Association will also launch alternate formats of the game including local and international matches, Professional T-10 Premier League, Junior Cricket, Women's T-10, Corporate T-10, and Specially-abled T-10 to serve a larger audience in the coming years.
