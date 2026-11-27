VMPL

Goa [India], November 26: Chowgule International School (CIS), Margao, Goa, is now open for admissions for the academic year 2027-28. Applications are invited for Nursery through Grade 2, Grade 5, Grade 6, Grade 8 and Grade 9 subject to seat availability.

Part of Chowgule Education Society (CES), which has a legacy of over six decades in education, CIS aims to combine academic rigour with inquiry-led learning, critical thinking and independent problem-solving. Its approach places emphasis on helping students understand concepts, ask questions and apply their learning to real-world situations.

Chowgule International School's learning approach draws on international educational frameworks, with an emphasis on inquiry, conceptual understanding and reflection. The school aims to encourage students to ask questions, make connections and engage with different perspectives, while developing independent thinking and a sense of responsibility.