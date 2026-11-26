PNN New Delhi [India], November 26: Cilicant Private Limited has been recognised with two major industry honours. The company won the India Pharma Award for Excellence in Ancillary & Support Services for Pharma, and received an award for being a trusted partner by a leading global healthcare company. Recognition from both an industry jury and a global healthcare brand underlines Cilicant's commitment to safeguarding product integrity and enhancing shelf life. India Pharma Awards: Excellence in Ancillary & Support Services for Pharma Cilicant was named winner in the Excellence in Ancillary & Support Services for Pharma category at the India Pharma Awards, held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre on November, 23rd. The award recognised Cilicant's initiative - Next-Gen Defence Against Nitrosamine Risk.

Nitrosamine impurities are a priority concern for regulators and drug makers worldwide. Cilicant's initiative helps pharmaceutical manufacturers reduce this risk at the packaging stage, protecting product quality and patient safety through the product's shelf life. The award was received on stage by Sumeet Sharma, VP-Sales, Cilicant. Awarded for being a trusted Partner by a leading Global Healthcare Company Recently, at the partner meet of a leading global healthcare company, Cilicant received the award for being a trusted partner. The recognition celebrates partners who have helped the company keep its supply chain strong and dependable. The award reflects Cilicant's consistency in quality, delivery and responsiveness as an active packaging partner.

Leadership comment Commenting on the recognition, Manish Jain, MD, Cilicant Private Limited, said: "Winning two awards in the same season is a proud moment for everyone at Cilicant. The India Pharma Award tells us our work on nitrosamine risk is making a real difference to medicine quality. The award from our global healthcare partner reflects the trust our partners place in us every day. We thank our partners, the India Pharma Awards jury, our customers and, above all, our team, whose resilience and commitment made this possible. We will keep investing in solutions that protect medicines and the patients who depend on them."

About Cilicant Private Limited Cilicant Private Limited is an Indian company that develops active packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, including moisture, oxygen, and odour control that help keep medicines stable and effective. Headquartered in Pune and founded in 2011, Cilicant has four cGMP-certified facilities to serve customers. Learn more at www.cilicant.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)