PNN New Delhi [India], May 16: The Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2026 - Delhi Edition brought together some of India's most celebrated women leaders, artists, changemakers, entrepreneurs, educators, and creators for an inspiring evening dedicated to recognising excellence, resilience, and impact. The event honoured women whose journeys have transformed industries, challenged conventions, and inspired meaningful social change. The evening's highest honour, Lifetime Achievement, was presented to acclaimed filmmaker and cultural icon Aparna Sen for her extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and storytelling. The event also celebrated inspiring achievers across diverse fields including healthcare, literature, folk heritage, performing arts, education, governance, social impact, sports, entrepreneurship, and digital media , honouring women whose journeys continue to shape culture, communities, and meaningful change across India.

Following the successful Bengaluru and Mumbai chapters of Season 2, the Delhi edition marked a powerful homecoming for the Grihshobha Inspire Awards, returning to the city where the journey first began with Season 1. As the curtain came down on an inspiring second season celebrating women who are breaking barriers and shaping meaningful change, the platform now looks ahead to an even bigger and more expansive Season 3, set to begin soon. The Delhi edition recognised exceptional women across diverse categories whose work continues to inspire impact, resilience, and transformation: - Aparna Sen - Editor's Choice Award - Lifetime AchievementAcclaimed filmmaker and cultural voice, Aparna Sen, has redefined Indian cinema through powerful, women-centric storytelling that challenges perspectives and shapes meaningful discourse.

- Dr. Indira Hinduja - Timeless IconPioneer in reproductive medicine, Dr. Indira Hinduja delivered India's first test-tube baby and advanced fertility science, transforming countless lives through innovation and care. - Teejan Bai - Folk Heritage - IconLegendary Pandavani artist, Teejan Bai, brought a male-dominated folk tradition to global prominence, preserving and redefining India's oral storytelling heritage through powerful performances. - Dr. Anamika - Literary Arts - AchieverSahitya Akademi Award-winning poet and scholar, Dr. Anamika, is a leading voice in Hindi literature, redefining feminist thought through poetry, prose, and critical writing. - Mini Mathur - Digital Content Creator - EmpowermentTelevision host turned digital creator, Mini Mathur champions authenticity and women's well-being, using her platform to spark conversations around midlife, health, and self-acceptance.

- Neeti Palta - Performing Arts - AchieverStand-up comedian known for sharp, intelligent humour, Neeti Palta has redefined comedy in India while mentoring emerging voices and challenging stereotypes on national and global stages. - Prof. Anju Srivastava - Editor's Leadership in EducationAnju Srivastava is Principal of Hindu College, known for advancing academic excellence, inclusive learning, and visionary institutional leadership in higher education. - Vini Mahajan - Nation Builder - IconSenior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Punjab, Vini Mahajan, has driven impactful governance reforms, shaping policy, public systems, and inclusive development across sectors. - Jamuna Tudu - Social Impact - AchieverEnvironmental activist known as the "Lady Tarzan," Jamuna Tudu mobilised thousands of women to protect forests, creating a powerful grassroots movement for conservation and community action.

- Nidhi Goyal - Barrier BreakerDisability rights activist and founder of Rising Flame, Nidhi Goyal has been a powerful advocate for accessibility, inclusion, and gender rights, working extensively to amplify the voices and rights of women with disabilities. - Payal Nag - Sports - AchieverPara archer and symbol of resilience, Payal Nag overcame severe physical challenges to achieve national success, inspiring through courage, determination, and sporting excellence. - Prableen Kaur Bhomrah - Digital Content Creator - Body PositivityDigital creator advocating body positivity, Prableen Kaur Bhomrah uses fashion and storytelling to promote self-acceptance, challenging beauty norms and inspiring confidence across communities.

- Nupur Poharkar & Sharvari Poharkar - Business Leadership - AchieverSocial entrepreneurs behind PIRUL Handicrafts, they transform pine needle waste into sustainable products, empowering rural women and creating livelihoods while protecting forest ecosystems. Each award presentation featured specially curated profile films and citations highlighting the awardees' inspiring journeys and achievements. An Evening of Inspiration and Celebration The evening blended meaningful conversations with artistic performances and moments of reflection. Hosted by Sarah Jacob, the ceremony opened with a soulful saxophone performance by AaliyahGupta and concluded with a musical performance by the band Silver Lining. The event also featured a special interaction with Mr. Paresh Nath, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Delhi Press and Founder-Editor of Grihshobha, who also presented awards during the evening.

Special guests who presented awards included Arundhati Katju, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India; Urvashi Butalia, noted feminist writer, publisher and activist; and Shovana Narayan, renowned Kathak exponent, alongside the distinguished jury members. The awards were judged by a distinguished panel: - Sathya Saran, veteran journalist and former Editor of Femina - Dilshad Master, entrepreneur and media professional - Padmapriya Janakiraman, National Award-winning actor and equality advocate - Richa Shah, Editor of Champak and Director at Delhi Press - Nuriya Ansari, CEO at Bharti Airtel Foundation - Surabhi Kanga, Web Editor at The Caravan They carefully evaluated numerous entries and selected the exceptional individuals for the Grihshobha Inspire Awards who truly reflect the spirit and credibility of this honour.

More pictures of the evening are available here. Partners and Venue The Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2026 - Delhi Edition was held at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, New Delhi. The event was supported by esteemed partners whose continued association helped make the evening possible. Co-Powered By: Airports Authority of India (AAI) Beauty Partner:Green Leaf by Brihans Associate Sponsors:Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)Mysore Sandal SoapAjmera Fashion POWERGRID Corporation of India Limited Gifting Partner:Navyasa by Liva Elegance Partner:KCS Kashmir Shawl Emporium Their support reinforced a shared commitment towards recognising and empowering women leaders and changemakers across India. About Grihshobha Grihshobha, published by Delhi Press, is one of India's most widely read women's magazines, reaching over 85 lakh readers across eight languages. For decades, the publication has celebrated women's achievements, aspirations, and voices through impactful storytelling and meaningful initiatives.

The Grihshobha Inspire Awards are an extension of this vision , recognising women who are shaping the future with courage, excellence, and determination. For media enquiries, please contact: Devanshi, Project Assistant, Team Grihshobha | Delhi Press Group devanshi.dewan@delhipress.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)