Cintex Services, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launch Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg in the U.S. market

Atlanta [US], October 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cintex Services, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announce the launch of Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg, a therapeutic equivalent version of Paraflex (Chlorzoxazone) 250 mg in the US market. The product will be distributed by Cintex Services, LLC.

Chlorzoxazone is indicated as an adjunct to rest, physical therapy, and other measures for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions.

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg, therefore, with this approval, Senores is the first approved applicant for such competitive generic therapy and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing.

"We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg in the US through our marketing partner," stated Dhananjay Barot, Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We'll continue our efforts to be a significant and reliable supplier of this product," stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Group.

"We are excited about this launch," stated Suzanne Miller, General Manager of Cintex Services, LLC. "We are pleased to partner with Senores to create access for this product and expand our basket of offerings in the U.S. market."

US annual market size for Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg was approximately US$83 million.

