CIO Horizon 2026 Returns with a Vision to Redefine Technology Leadership in Lucknow in July

PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10: CIO Horizon 2026, organised by Tech Disruptor Media, is proudly announcing its next annual edition that will be held from 3rd-5th July 2026 at Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow. This is an exclusive, invitation-only leadership retreat curated by Tech Disruptor Media bringing together India's most influential Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Digital Officers (CDOs), and enterprise technology leaders. The three-day residential leadership retreat will take place in Lucknow, bringing together senior technology decision-makers from across industries. Recognised as a distinguished platform within India's enterprise technology ecosystem, CIO Horizon 2026 embraces the theme, "Where Vision Becomes Direction", a thoughtfully curated gathering designed to foster purposeful dialogue on AI and enterprise transformation.

This second edition will explore how organisations can strategically integrate artificial intelligence, cloud transformation, cybersecurity resilience, data intelligence, and governance frameworks to build agile, future-ready enterprises. CIO Horizon 2026-Lucknow Chapter will spotlight key themes, including responsible and scalable AI adoption, enterprise cloud strategy and modernization, cybersecurity leadership and digital trust, data governance and intelligent decision-making, and the evolving role of technology leadership in driving large-scale business transformation across industries. The retreat will feature visionary keynotes, executive panel discussions, fireside chats, closed-door CXO roundtables, and curated networking experiences aimed at strengthening peer-to-peer learning and strategic alignment. Designed as a "mehfil of minds," the event blends high-level technology discourse with cultural immersion, offering leaders a balanced environment for reflection, collaboration, and innovation.

With participation expected from enterprise leaders across BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, IT/ITES, retail, energy, and public sector organisations, CIO Horizon 2026 aims to strengthen cross-industry dialogue while aligning technology strategies with national priorities around digital innovation and responsible AI adoption. Set against the cultural and administrative significance of Lucknow, CIO Horizon 2026 is positioned to play a defining role in shaping the next phase of enterprise technology leadership in India. Senior technology leaders, strategic partners, and sponsors interested in participating can visit the official event website for invitation requests, partnership opportunities, and detailed agenda information. About CIO Horizon CIO Horizon is a premium leadership retreat curated exclusively for senior enterprise technology decision-makers. Established as a high-impact platform for peer collaboration and strategic dialogue, the forum brings together India's top CIOs and digital leaders to explore innovation, governance, and transformation in an increasingly AI-driven world.

About Tech Disruptor Media Tech Disruptor Media is a leading enterprise technology media platform committed to advancing digital leadership conversations across India. Through curated events, industry reports, interviews, and thought leadership initiatives, the platform connects decision-makers, innovators, and technology visionaries shaping the future of business and enterprise transformation. For more information, click here: https://ciohorizon.techdisruptormedia.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)