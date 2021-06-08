CitSpray Aroma Sciences leads growth in Indian essential oil market with reliable, quality products

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Industry experts have pegged the annual growth rate of Indian essential oils market at 12.2 pc for the next decade, at least. Now, the market surge is going to be inevitable as well as unprecedented.

This forecast is true of Central India's biggest manufacturer of essential oils, CitSpray Aroma Sciences (CAS) - a company driving growth in this industry by providing an extremely reliable range of products included premium quality essential oils, manufactured under strict quality standards.

The brand is recognized for its expertise in a variety of essential oils, Floral Water Hydrosols, Aloe Vera Gel, etc. In fact, it has been rated Number 1 Citronella Oil manufacturers in India by the Startup India magazine.

Essential oils find many more uses and applications across sectors such as food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care as well as aromatherapy and CAS has gained a leadership position in manufacturing oils like Citronella, Lemongrass, Eucalyptus, etc. In fact, CAS, under parent company 'Mangalam Agro', have become the largest farmers of Aromatic grasses, crossing the landmark cultivation area of 500 acres.

Established in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in 2004, Mangalam Agro is today one of the world's leading manufacturers, importers and exporters of a wide range of natural fragrance, essential oil, Citronella Oil, Liquid Disinfectant, etc. Apart from their "extremely reliable range of products", the company is known for its highly experienced & professional team of researchers and timely delivery of its products through a wide distribution network.

Apart from a wide range of essential oils, Mangalam Agro is also into Aromatic Plantation and Contract Farming for Aromatic plants as well as grasses. They also work with clients who are need of consultation regarding Aromatic Farming.

In addition to oils derived from Citronella, Lemongrass, Eucalyptus, Palmarosa, etc., the company also deals in manufacture and distribution of Floral Waters, Hydrosols, Herbal Waters, Aroma Diffusers, Incense stick perfume/fragrances, Aloe Vera Gels and Mehandi oils.

Working with their own high quality, permanent & mobile Steam Distillation units, the reputed manufacturers are able to produce excellent quality of a vast variety of essential oils. Produced inside these globally-recognized distillation units, the oil produced is rust-free, carbon-free, transparent and best in quality.

Talking about the trust that the brand CitSpray has managed to earn in a short time, Archana Agarwal, the Group Mentor, says, "Our oils are in high demand not just in India but worldwide owing to our huge expertise in the domain. We have highly qualified & trained technicians who work under strict quality control and conduct regular sample check. This, in turn, helps us maintain a consistent quality."

CitSpray is now geared to conquer the world with its consistently good quality essential oils, which are enjoying a newfound recognition amidst the scientific community for their efficacy.

