Citta Natural Baby Products has record sales on Children's Day

You would like to read
- Pure by Priyanka launches new baby products curated with natural ingredients
- The Woman's Company launches 'The Compassionate Pad,' the world's first pad for pregnancy and baby loss
- This Children's Day, The LEGO Group promises an extravagant children's day fiesta for all the little ones out there
- Oakridge International School Bangalore advocated the importance of children's rights on World Children's Day 2021
- Science Wizards of Oakridge Gachibowli celebrated STEAM Festival on Children's Day
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Emphasizing the need for increased safety and nourishment for children and newborns, (https://cittaworld.com) Citta had run digital campaigns for its mega sale on children's day.
The company witnessed a sale of Rs 2 million and the CEO of the company, Akanksha Sharma, was overwhelmed by the experience.
Citta produces natural baby bath and skincare products using the best quality ingredients and good manufacturing practices.
The brand offers baby-friendly, natural, and tested products like unique CittaMositurising Baby Balm launched for the first time in India for enhanced moisturisation to tackle the dryness especially in newborns, Citta Baby Massage Oil with 12 nourishing oils, and 1st Indian Foaming Baby Shampoo and Foaming Baby Wash to name a few.
This Pune-based company is part of the Lexicon Group and was started by Akanksha Sharma who completed her formal education in Los Angeles.
When asked about the success she said, "Since the products have been specially developed keeping in mind the sensitive skin of babies, the ingredients used are of the highest quality and the formulations have been tested to ensure that even newborns can be nourished using Citta's products. The parents in our country are well educated and aware of their surroundings, they know that safety is the most important aspect for their babies and hence the products used on them should not be substandard. I am glad that the parents have shown trust in our brand, and that we have had such a successful response!"
Karishma Mathur, a doctor herself and the mother of an eight-month-old baby girl stated, "What's most important is that Citta's products are well suited for Indian children. It is a rare brand that has done their research especially for the Indian babies and I am glad that they have created natural products that don't use harsh chemicals."
Many international brands have created baby products that are manufactured in foreign countries, with foreign babies and their skin in mind.
There seems to be a vacuum in this industry, manufacturing baby products with the Indian babies in mind has not been the priority here, but Citta is one such company that has filled this gap by manufacturing baby products that are an amalgamation of natural Indian remedies and backed by modern science.
Mother of a 1-year-old Aaryan, says, "While growing up my mother used only natural ingredients on me, so I am very glad to see Citta natural products that I can safely use on my child as they also include the natural ingredients since I don't often have the time to enter the kitchen to hunt for these ingredients and create a mix. I am particularly impressed by their (https://cittaworld.com/products/nourishing-baby-massage-oil) massage oil which is a blend of 12 natural oils, all of which have different benefits for a baby's skin. I'm happy that Citta products are dermatologist tested and approved."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor